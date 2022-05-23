Ingushetia confirms death in war in Ukraine of nephew of Shoigu's deputy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022, 19:29

Authorities in the Republic of Ingushetia (Russian Federation) have confirmed the death of Adam Khamkhoyev, the nephew of the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, during the war in Ukraine.

Source: Government of Ingushetia

Quote: "Captain Adam Khamkhoyev, who died in Ukraine during the special operation, has been buried in Ingushetia. The speaker of the People's Assembly of the republic, Magomet Tumgoyev, with his deputies, First Deputy Prime Minister Magomed Yevloyev, and representatives of the regional administration came to express their condolences to the serviceman's family and friends.

Earlier, Yunus-bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, who is the deceased officer's uncle, attended the funeral. Representatives of neighbouring republics, the Ministry of Defence of Russia, and the Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov also expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased."

Details: The government of Ingushetia has announced that Khamkhoyev, commander of the Air Assault Brigade, died in Ukraine on the night of 21 May.

Background: On 21 May, Russian media reported that Adam Khamkhoyev, nephew of the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, had been killed in the war against Ukraine.