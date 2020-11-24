Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2030 - What is the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Inhaled and Intranasal Products: Contract Service Providers Market (Focus on Drugs and Drug Delivery Systems), 2020 - 2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for the contract service providers focused on drugs and drug delivery systems. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various contract service providers engaged in this domain.

Targeting the delivery of drugs directly into the lungs is deemed to be the most effective way to ensure optimal therapeutic benefits while treating pulmonary disorders. In addition, this route of administration has also been shown to be effective for drugs intended to treat a variety of other conditions, including various metabolic (460+ million adults estimated to be living with diabetes) , hormonal, autoimmune, infectious diseases/disorders and mental health conditions (260 million individuals estimated to be suffering from depression and around 50 million have epilepsy, worldwide).

As a result, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are engaged in efforts to develop the means to formulate and administer pharmacological interventions via inhalation and/or the intranasal route. Since 2019, the FDA has approved multiple inhaled and intranasal drug products, namely TOSYMRAT (migraine), NUMBRINOT (local anesthetic), GIMOTIT (diabetic gastroparesis), VALTOCO (epilepsy), NAYZILAM (epilepsy), DUAKLIR PRESSAIR (COPD), PROAIR DIGIHALERT (asthma and COPD), AIRDUO DIGIHALERT (asthma), SPRAVATO (depression).

Presently, several players are attempting to develop inhalable versions of different classes of drugs. In such endeavors, reformulating complex therapeutic molecules (such as biologics), novel drug classes (such as nanoparticle based medicine) and those intended for systemic delivery, present unique challenges.Further, the inhaled route of delivery itself has always been associated with several challenges, mostly related to ensuring the drug to its intended target.

These concerns are further compounded by multiple physiological barriers, such as mucus hypersecretion/thickening, narrowing/collapse of airways, fibrosis and poor blood circulation. In order to navigate through the aforementioned challenges, innovators prefer to rely on specialty service providers with expertise in inhaled and intranasal nasal medicine.

Such players, given their experience and niche expertise, enable innovator companies to not only expedite product development and production timelines, but also offer cost saving opportunities as well. Further, such service providers generally have the necessary infrastructure to scale-up operations in order to meet the evolving needs of a business across different stages of product development.

Given the anticipated growth in demand for inhaled and intranasal drug products, the specialty contract services market catering to this segment of the pharmaceutical industry, is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading contract service providers offering inhalable and intranasal products related services, across the world?

  • In which regions are majority of the inhaled and intranasal product related manufacturing facilities located?

  • What percentage of inhaled and intranasal manufacturing operations are outsourced?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on inhaled and intranasal product services market?

  • What is the current, global demand for inhaled and intranasal products?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • 3P innovation

  • Actelion Pharmaceuticals

  • Aerami Therapeutics (formerly Dance Biopharm)

  • Aerosol Research and Engineering Laboratories

  • Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

  • Alcami

  • Alpic Biotech

  • Altaris Capital Partners

  • Altimmune

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals

  • Aptar Pharma

  • Arch Biopartners

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • ASM Aerosol-Service

  • Aspen Pharmacare

  • AstraZeneca

  • Atossa Therapeutics

  • Aurohealth

  • Basic Pharma

  • Battelle

  • Bespak

  • Beximco Pharmaceuticals

  • BioCare Group

  • Biofilms Research Center for Biointerfaces, Malmo University

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Breath Therapeutics

  • Capsugel

  • Carclo Technical Plastics

  • Catalent

  • CF PharmTech

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Chemic Laboratories

  • Chiesi Farmaceutici

  • Chromcore Lifesciences

  • Cirrus Pharmaceuticals

  • COC Farmaceutici

  • Colep

  • Confab

  • Consort Medical

  • Contract Pharmaceuticals

  • Creative Biolabs

  • Circassia

  • CrystecPharma

  • Curida

  • CytoAgents

  • Dalton Pharma Services

  • DFE Pharma

  • Doctor Pack

  • Dorizoe Lifesciences

  • DPT Laboratories

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • DRK Pharma Solutions

  • Dwarkesh Pharmaceuticals

  • EKG Life Science Solutions

  • Elfin Drugs

  • Emmace Consulting

  • Ennaid Therapeutics

  • Ethris

  • Eurofins

  • Evoke Pharma

  • Evonik

  • Experic

  • Farbe Firma

  • FAMAR

  • Focus Inhalation

  • Forefront Medical Technology

  • Forest Laboratories

  • Genentech

  • Gerresheimer

  • Getron Pharmaceuticals

  • Gilead Sciences

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Global Pharma

  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals

  • Horizon Pharmaceuticals

  • Hovione

  • Humanigen

  • Iconovo

  • IIT Research Institute (IITRI)

  • Impopharma

  • Importfab

  • Inhalexpert

  • InhaTarget Therapeutics

  • Insmed

  • Intas Pharmaceuticals

  • Intertek

  • Invion

  • iPharma

  • ITC Farma

  • J Pharmaceuticals

  • Jabil

  • Jagotec

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Kiel University

  • Kindeva Drug Delivery

  • King's College London

  • Kymos Pharma Services

  • Labiana Pharmaceuticals

  • Lamda Laboratories

  • Lannet Technologies

  • LEAX Group

  • Lepharm

  • Life Vision Healthcare

  • Lindal Group

  • Liquidia Technologies

  • Lomapharm

  • Lonza

  • Lovelace Biomedical

  • Lxir Medilabs (A unit of SMM Life Sciences)

  • M2M Pharmaceuticals

  • Macter International

  • Malmo University

  • MannKind

  • Mapaex

  • Maya Biotech

  • McMaster University

  • Medicair Bioscience Laboratories

  • Medicilon

  • Medlab Pharmaceuticals

  • MedPharm

  • Menarini Group

  • Merck

  • Micro-Sphere

  • MidasCare

  • Mipharm

  • MMG Healthcare

  • Moderna Therapeutics

  • Molex

  • Medicon Valley Inhalation Consortium (MVIC)

  • Mylan

  • Nanologica

  • Nanopharm

  • Napp Pharmaceuticals

  • Nelipak Healthcare Packaging

  • Nelson Laboratories

  • Nemera

  • Nephron Pharmaceuticals

  • Neurelis

  • Neurimmune

  • Newtec Pro Manufacturing

  • Next Breath

  • Nipro

  • Nitto Medic

  • Nivon Specialties

  • Noble

  • Novartis

  • One Pharma

  • Orion

  • Ote Pharma

  • Optinose

  • Paragon Nordic

  • PARI Pharma

  • PCI Pharma Services

  • Penta Arzneimittel

  • Pfizer

  • Pharma Stulln

  • Pharma Tech

  • PharmaCielo

  • Pharmaserve

  • Pharmaterials

  • PHAST (Acquired by Eurofins)

  • Phillips-Medisize

  • Pine Lake Laboratories

  • Polyphor

  • PPD Laboratories

  • Probiotec

  • Propeller Health

  • Proveris Scientific

  • Pulmatrix

  • PulmoFlow

  • Pursuit Pharma

  • Pushkar Pharma

  • Quotient Sciences

  • Recipharm

  • Renaissance Pharmaceuticals

  • Roche

  • Rommelag

  • Rubicon Research

  • S.R.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

  • SAFE Pharmaceutical

  • Salvat

  • Sandoz

  • Sanofi

  • Sciarra Laboratories

  • Seikagaku

  • Sentiss Pharma

  • Servier Pharmaceuticals

  • SHL Group

  • Simpler Consulting

  • SkyePharma

  • Smithers

  • Spicona

  • Stabicon Life Sciences

  • Stevanato Group

  • Summit Biosciences

  • Sunovion

  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

  • Synerlab

  • Takeda

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • The Indian Pharmaceutical Association

  • The Ritedose Corporation

  • Theravance Biopharma

  • Tinuum

  • Toxikon

  • Trillium Health Care Products

  • UCB Pharma

  • Ultratech India

  • United Therapeutics

  • University of Birmingham

  • University of Copenhagen

  • University of Cyprus

  • University of Florida

  • University of Turku

  • Bausch Health (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

  • Vectura

  • ViralClear Pharmaceuticals (A subsidiary of BioSig Technologies)

  • Vinventions

  • Vivimed

  • West Coast Pharmaceutical

  • Westmed Medical Group


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onk748

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


