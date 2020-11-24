Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2030 - What is the Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Market
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inhaled and Intranasal Products Contract Service Providers Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'Inhaled and Intranasal Products: Contract Service Providers Market (Focus on Drugs and Drug Delivery Systems), 2020 - 2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities for the contract service providers focused on drugs and drug delivery systems. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various contract service providers engaged in this domain.
Targeting the delivery of drugs directly into the lungs is deemed to be the most effective way to ensure optimal therapeutic benefits while treating pulmonary disorders. In addition, this route of administration has also been shown to be effective for drugs intended to treat a variety of other conditions, including various metabolic (460+ million adults estimated to be living with diabetes) , hormonal, autoimmune, infectious diseases/disorders and mental health conditions (260 million individuals estimated to be suffering from depression and around 50 million have epilepsy, worldwide).
As a result, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are engaged in efforts to develop the means to formulate and administer pharmacological interventions via inhalation and/or the intranasal route. Since 2019, the FDA has approved multiple inhaled and intranasal drug products, namely TOSYMRAT (migraine), NUMBRINOT (local anesthetic), GIMOTIT (diabetic gastroparesis), VALTOCO (epilepsy), NAYZILAM (epilepsy), DUAKLIR PRESSAIR (COPD), PROAIR DIGIHALERT (asthma and COPD), AIRDUO DIGIHALERT (asthma), SPRAVATO (depression).
Presently, several players are attempting to develop inhalable versions of different classes of drugs. In such endeavors, reformulating complex therapeutic molecules (such as biologics), novel drug classes (such as nanoparticle based medicine) and those intended for systemic delivery, present unique challenges.Further, the inhaled route of delivery itself has always been associated with several challenges, mostly related to ensuring the drug to its intended target.
These concerns are further compounded by multiple physiological barriers, such as mucus hypersecretion/thickening, narrowing/collapse of airways, fibrosis and poor blood circulation. In order to navigate through the aforementioned challenges, innovators prefer to rely on specialty service providers with expertise in inhaled and intranasal nasal medicine.
Such players, given their experience and niche expertise, enable innovator companies to not only expedite product development and production timelines, but also offer cost saving opportunities as well. Further, such service providers generally have the necessary infrastructure to scale-up operations in order to meet the evolving needs of a business across different stages of product development.
Given the anticipated growth in demand for inhaled and intranasal drug products, the specialty contract services market catering to this segment of the pharmaceutical industry, is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
Who are the leading contract service providers offering inhalable and intranasal products related services, across the world?
In which regions are majority of the inhaled and intranasal product related manufacturing facilities located?
What percentage of inhaled and intranasal manufacturing operations are outsourced?
Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
What is the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on inhaled and intranasal product services market?
What is the current, global demand for inhaled and intranasal products?
How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
