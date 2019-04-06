I Inhaled Viruses As A Last-Ditch Effort To Fight A Drug-Resistant Bacterial Infection

Yale pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. Jon Koff, left, and Yale University researcher Benjamin Chan, center, watch as Ella Balasa, 26, of Richmond, Virginia, inhales a bacteriophage, developed by Chan, during treatment at the Winchester Chest Clinic, in New Haven, Connecticut, on Jan. 17, 2019.

The bouts of night sweats and the fatigue from the coughing fits that left me breathless over the prior few weeks were nothing compared to the sympathetic nervous system response I was experiencing that day.

I anxiously waited while cameras were set up for my interview. I had already hauled my exhausted body and my portable oxygen concentrator down several long corridors to get to the clinic. Then, sitting on an examination table and appearing stoic to any casual observer but actually utterly terrified as thoughts of horrible side effects swam in my mind, I inhaled my first dose of phage therapy.

I’m the woman that’s been at the center of some recent headline news involving the resurgence of phage therapy, which is the use of a specialized virus to kill very specific antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. Thanks to my highly publicized experience, I now receive social media messages from strangers asking, “Well, how do you feel?” I don’t have a simple answer for them.

I’ve had a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa festering in my lungs for as long as I can remember. I was born with cystic fibrosis, which is a genetic disease that causes a buildup of thick, sticky mucus primarily in the lungs, but it also affects my digestive tract and sinuses. This sticky mucus gets trapped and breeds infections from bacteria I inhale. Over time, a cycle of infections and the concurrent inflammation from the immune system’s response causes permanent lung damage and can shorten the life span of a person with my disease.

Over the past few years, these infections have become more frequent, so much so that it’s gotten to a point where I require oral antibiotics almost constantly, as well as higher doses of antibiotics delivered intravenously three or more times a year. Yet, the antibiotics’ ability to kill off the bacteria is waning.

Antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections are a rapidly growing public health concern around the world, and the lack of new treatment options heightens the issue ― especially in the CF population, where individuals are especially susceptible to them. This dependence on antibiotics, and knowing at some point in the near future they will no longer clear my infections, has had me anxiously awaiting the availability of new treatments currently in clinical trials. But when I learned about phages ― including their use in the 1920s and ’30s, their continued use in Russia, a phage treatment center that’s active in the nation of Georgia, research conducted at the University of California, San Diego, and a few success cases from Yale ― I felt I had little to lose by trying the therapy, and potentially a lot to gain.

Growing up, I was terrified of doctors ― and of sharing my thoughts and opinions and of trying new things. But as I’ve matured into adulthood, I’ve found my voice and gained the confidence to discuss and make decisions about important aspects of my care with my health care professionals. So, after raising the possibility of phage treatment with my doctor, I wasn’t particularly deterred by his response, which initially was unfamiliarity with the science behind the treatment and then a wariness about the lack of data related to it.

As a patient equipped with a deeper-than-average scientific knowledge about treatments and my disease prognosis ― I am a microbiology lab manager ― I felt compelled and comfortable to pursue a treatment that I might have otherwise shied away from or never even come to learn about. It’s a vital aspect of being a receiver of health care ― asking questions, probing for answers, and gaining the knowledge to feel empowered to take an active role in shaping your health journey. (Of course, I’m not arguing that anyone should disregard their doctor’s recommendations or that trying any old backyard concoction is a good idea. Do your research and have lots of conversations with your health care professional!)

In January of this year, a few short months after learning about phages, I became very sick with the worst infection I’d ever had. I was battling a severe flare-up, even after having been on intravenous colistin, one of the strongest antibiotics available, for five weeks. I was using constant supplemental oxygen, I had frequent fevers, mucus perpetually lined all of my airways, and my lung function was at just 18%. I needed oxygen pumped into my nostrils at all times to breathe ― even when I was in the shower, because reaching up over my head to wash my hair was too strenuous for me.