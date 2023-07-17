How inheritance tax discriminates against property investors – and what you can do about it

Inheritance

Retirement savers who invest in property rather than pensions are being warned over shock inheritance tax bills.

Decades of soaring property prices have helped trigger a huge increase in death taxes, which raised £7.1bn for the Government in 2022-23 – up £1bn on the previous year.

As house prices have rocketed, a whole generation has loaded up on property wealth. Now they’re finding that this wealth is pushing them over tax-free allowances and into the inheritance tax net.

This is unlike pension wealth, which can be passed on inheritance tax-free.

The Telegraph is calling on the Government to axe inheritance tax, and more than 50 Conservative MPs are demanding the Prime Minister commits to abolishing it.

No inheritance tax is charged on estates smaller than the nil-rate band of £325,000. Yet the Government has not raised the threshold since 2009 – even though house prices have almost doubled in the same period.

The effect has been that more and more estates are getting dragged into paying death duties.

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates quarter of a million estates will be stung by the 40pc charge over the next five years due to the Chancellor’s freeze on tax-free thresholds.

In 2017, Chancellor George Osborne introduced an inheritance tax break for property owners called the residence nil-rate band, currently worth £175,000. Married couples can share their allowances, allowing up to £1m to be protected from inheritance tax.

But the residence nil-rate band only applies when someone leaves their main home to a direct descendant, such as a child or grandchild, and it cannot be used in relation to a second property – only someone’s main home.

Pensions, by comparison, can be passed on without an inheritance tax bill.

As a result, a married couple leaving a £700,000 second home – who had already used up their inheritance tax allowances – would face a £280,000 inheritance tax bill, but a couple with £700,000 in pensions would pay no death duties.

The Centre for Policy Studies, a think tank, recently joined calls for the Government to scrap the 40pc tax. It said in its recent report that those whose wealth is tied up in the family home can be the hardest hit by the “torturously complicated” death tax.

So, does this mean the best strategy to avoid inheritance tax is to get out of property and invest it all in pensions? It is not quite that simple.

Property owners hit by inheritance tax

For the vast majority of people, a property is their most valuable asset.

It is no surprise therefore that over 75pc of estates hit by the charge in 2019-20 – the latest year for which HM Revenue and Customs has data – included a residential property.

For asset-rich, cash-poor investors whose estates are almost entirely composed of one or more properties, it is easy to feel personally targeted by the much-hated levy.

If you have a fairly liquid estate, then there are more steps you can take to reduce its size and bring it beneath the inheritance tax thresholds.

You can easily give away cash while you’re alive – by making gifts out of surplus income, for example, or using up your £3,000 annual exemption – or, if you have an especially large estate, you can use up cash by investing in assets that qualify for Business Property Relief, like certain stocks and shares listed on the Alternative Investment Market.

But few reliefs exist for homeowners and landlords. Chris Etherington of tax firm RSM said that this is not without good reason. “The Government doesn’t want the property market to be influenced by tax incentives which could drive up prices and ultimately stop people getting on the ladder.”

However, in recent years the Government has gone beyond this, launching a prolonged attack on landlords – including reducing the tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages, increasing stamp duty and abolishing “no fault” evictions.

This, combined with soaring borrowing costs, is driving many landlords to weigh up exiting the market. But selling up without incurring a tax bill is tricky.

If you give your child your second property, then you will have to pay capital gains tax. Survive the gift by seven years, and there will be no inheritance tax to pay.

However, pass away within seven years, and the gift will still be considered part of your estate for inheritance tax purposes.

“Landlords are really rolling the dice on whether it’s more cost-effective to sell up now and pay 28pc capital gains tax, and potentially 40pc tax as well, or just 40pc when they die,” said Mr Etherington.

Now read: What the seven-year rule for inheritance tax is – and what it means for you

How landlords can avoid paying inheritance tax

When you gift or sell a property, you will probably have to pay capital gains tax. If you have owned the property for many years, the gain – and therefore the tax bill – could be substantial.

Capital gains tax is charged at 18pc or 28pc above the annual allowance, which is currently £6,000. Next year this will drop to £3,000.

Ammo Kambo of wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “If the landlord is elderly, thought should be given as to whether the property should be gifted or sold, as any capital gains tax is effectively washed away on death.

“If the property is gifted, the donor needs to survive for seven years in order for the gift to escape IHT.”

It may be possible to gift or transfer the property to a discretionary trust and “roll over” the taxable gains into the trust using holdover relief.

“Holding over” lets the trustees defer the tax bill until the property is sold. The base cost is reduced by the amount of the gain, so when the trustees sell the property in future they will effectively pay tax on that initial gain.

The maximum that can be transferred in is £325,000, or £650,000 for a couple. Any more than this, and there is an immediate inheritance tax charge of 20pc. After seven years, the asset will leave the estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Selling the property opens up the possibility of deploying the capital in a way that reduces your inheritance tax bill.

Mr Kambo said: “If the property is sold, the proceeds could be invested in a tax-efficient manner, using seven-year planning as above, or two-year planning, known as Business Relief – which would be exempt from IHT after two years of ownership and if held at the point of death.

“However, these investments can be illiquid and higher risk than a conventional stock market related investment portfolio.”

Now read: Revealed: the allowances the super-rich use to avoid paying inheritance tax – and you can too

Can pensions save you from inheritance tax?

The Government has granted pensions an inheritance tax exemption to encourage people to save a larger pot for retirement.

Pensions became an even more tax-efficient way to pass on wealth when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt removed the Lifetime Allowance. This change means there is no longer a cap on how much someone can save into their pension over the course of their lifetime before they have to pay a tax charge.

Therefore, the only limit on how much someone can protect from inheritance tax by saving into their pension is the annual allowance of £60,000.

Assuming 4.25pc growth, this means someone who saved the maximum into their pension every year for a decade would build up a pot worth £759,700 completely inheritance-tax-free – more than the nil-rate band and residence nil-rate band for an individual combined.

However, advisers warn that savers should not bank on pensions remaining this tax-efficient as far as death duties are concerned.

Almost immediately after Mr Hunt announced the abolition of the Lifetime Allowance, Labour said it would reinstate the cap if elected.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, has previously called for the inheritance tax exemption to be removed from pensions altogether. “If we are to have an inheritance tax at all,” the authors said, “it should apply evenly across all forms of wealth.”

When it comes to saving for retirement and avoiding inheritance tax, the battle of pensions and property might not look as straightforward as it appears.

“You have to have your eyes wide open to the fact this could be a political volleyball,” Mr Etherington said. “You could be tying up money for a long time for a tax benefit that is no longer there.”

Now read: How to use your pension to avoid inheritance tax

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.