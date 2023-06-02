Inheritance tax isn’t just immoral – it’s weighing down Britain’s economy

Inheritance Tax Sunak

The American revolution had at its core the idea of “no taxation without representation”; if the Conservatives want to win the next election, they might find that the winning idea is “no taxation without respiration”.

Scrapping inheritance tax would be a surefire vote winner. The “death duty” is already enormously unpopular, and this dislike will only grow more salient as frozen thresholds and soaring property prices conspire to drag middle class families into its clutches simply by virtue of owning a home.

Similarly, there is a strong sense that what was earned and taxed in life should not be taxed again in death, and that hard-working parents should be able to provide a leg-up for their offspring.

These are perfectly valid arguments. But perhaps the best argument for abolition is that inheritance tax is economically damaging. This helps explain why countries such as Norway, Sweden and New Zealand – not noted for their libertarian leanings – do without it.

Governments generally tax wealth for a combination of two reasons. The first is that they would like society to be more equal. The second is that the taxman has yet to find a source of revenue he dislikes. The simple problem with inheritance tax is that it is not particularly good for either of these things, while still managing to create real problems.

For starters, it’s fairly easy to avoid if you’re rich – a dubious quality for a tax which is supposed to raise revenue from the wealthy. No tax is due on gifts made more than seven years before death, so the well-heeled can quite easily dispose of a large chunk of their assets without a significant hit to their lifestyle.

Other exemptions, such as those for agricultural land and certain types of business assets, distort the economy as families plan around the rules.

Middle class parents with their wealth in pensions and the family home, however, are out of luck. This makes inheritance tax look suspiciously like a tax on aspiration. Reaching the ranks of the super rich where these concerns are unimportant is unlikely; reaching the ranks of the moderately well-off requires little more than owning a home in the South East.

But the core problem is that taxation has a way of discouraging things. We generally prefer to tax things we either want to discourage – alcohol, carbon and other so-called “sin taxes” – or which are relatively unlikely to change in response. Inheritance tax can be thought of as a tax on saving, and so on capital, which falls into neither category.

How large this effect is is up for debate. The Tax Foundation’s Alan Cole has written persuasively that in the American context at least it is quite large; his work implies that abolition of the US inheritance tax would add around 2.2 pc to the country’s capital stock, creating some 139,000 jobs.

In turn, this suggests that the people who pay for the tax are not just the heirs of the well-off. As the economist Gregory Mankiw has pointed out, if inheritance taxes discourage capital accumulation then they are effectively paid in part by workers who could never expect to inherit significant wealth. They pay in smaller paychecks, because there is less investment to fund the equipment they use, or the buildings they work in.

The Government expects inheritance tax to raise about £7 billion this year, or around 0.7 per cent of its revenue. But that doesn’t mean scrapping it would cost that much; because we think it reduces saving, abolishing it could increase investment. In the US, it has been argued that this effect is so strong that the government could bring in more revenue without it.

There are any number of competing explanations for the UK’s poor productivity available for the opportunistic politician to choose among; very few of them suggest that we save too much. By discouraging saving and investment, inheritance tax adds to the mountainous burden of tax and regulation on the economy.

Its abolition would be a welcome shift back towards the Thatcherite ideas that restored British economic growth, and Conservative electoral prospects. It’s been well noted that nothing is certain in life but death and taxes. Fortunately, they don’t have to go hand-in-hand.

