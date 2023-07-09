How inheritance tax punishes the families of those who die young

Inheritance Tax

Families who lose loved ones before their time are being stung by inheritance tax bills because of strict legislation designed to punish “deathbed gifting”.

Government rules mean that the families of those who die suddenly or receive a terminal diagnosis can end up paying far more inheritance tax than they otherwise would.

Inheritance tax was originally intended as a charge on the wealthy but is increasingly levied against Britain’s middle classes. Revenue from inherited tax soared by £1bn year-on-year to hit a record high of £7.1bn in 2022-23, as rising property prices dragged more unsuspecting families into the net.

The Telegraph is campaigning to abolish the death duty, and more than 50 Conservative MPs have called on the Prime Minister to lift the tax burden ahead of the Autumn Statement later this year.

Seven in 10 people are in favour of scrapping the controversial tax according to a new survey of 2,000 people conducted by abrdn.

Inheritance tax is charged at 40pc on the value of the estate worth more than the nil rate band of £325,000. The majority of inheritance tax is paid by estates of the elderly, who have had time over the course of their lives to build up sizeable assets.

In 2019-20, the latest year for which data exists, 81pc of inheritance tax was paid by the families of people who passed away aged over 75.

However, the remaining sum – almost £1bn – was paid out of the estates of people who were 74 or younger when they died. In fact, £41m in tax was charged on the estates of people younger than 45.

The younger you are, the less likely it is that you have taken steps to avoid inheritance tax. Sean McCann of financial advice firm NFU Mutual said: “Many people don’t think about inheritance tax until they reach their mid-sixties or older, this can mean that those who die prematurely have done little or no gifting or other planning, which can leave their family with an unexpected tax bill.”

One of the easiest ways to avoid paying inheritance tax is to give away wealth during your lifetime. But there is a strict time limit on when gifts can be made before inheritance tax is due. If you transfer a gift and seven years pass, then it is removed from your estate. But if you pass away within that time frame, your family could face an inheritance tax liability.

The rules mean that those who attempt to give away assets at the end of their life – for example, because they have just been diagnosed with cancer and told they have only a few years to live – are punished for doing so.

Russell Kaminski of law firm JMW Solicitors said: “For those whose lives are cut short due an unexpected terminal illness, there may not be sufficient time to survive the full seven years from the date of the gift, meaning that the value of the asset remains in the estate of the deceased (and therefore potentially subject to IHT)).”

Families paid £244m in tax 2019-20 on gifts that fell within the seven-year time frame, accordijng to HM Revenue and Customs figures obtained by the Telegraph.

After three years, taper relief may apply, reducing the rate of inheritance tax charged on the gift. But this means someone who received a terminal diagnosis, made a gift that pushed them over the nil-rate band and then died two years later would be hit by the full whack of 40pc.

Andy Butcher of wealth manager Raymond James said the rules were particularly harsh on families of those who die suddenly, as those who receive a terminal diagnosis could still have time for last-minute planning. Investments in the Alternative Investment Market, for example, are free from inheritance tax, but you have to hold the shares for two years to qualify.

Homeowners get an additional £175,000 allowance if they pass their property to a direct descendant. But they have to have a property worth below £2m to qualify. It could take time to bring their property below this value in order to benefit from the extra allowance.

Mr Butcher said: “There are easy ways to reduce your estate to below £2m to qualify during your lifetime, so there should also be the ability to do this post death.”

The most recent data on how many families fall into the seven-year trap can be found in the 2019 review of inheritance tax carried out by the Office of Tax Simplification, a government adviser, now-disbanded.

This shows that in 2015-16, 4,850 families – 20pc of estates – were caught out by the seven year rule, paying altogether £71m in inheritance tax on the gifts. Of those families, 2,460 died (10pc of estates) within three years of making the transfer, and 1,090 (4.4pc) within just one year.

This was when only 24,500 families paid inheritance tax. Now the figure is far higher – with the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasting that 39,000 families will pay the tax this year. Based on the same proportions, an estimated 7,800 will get caught out by the seven-year rule in 2023-24.

There are no inheritance tax breaks for dying early. However, there is an income tax exemption. If you pass away after turning 75, then anyone who inherits your pension will be taxed on the income at their marginal rate. But pass away before 75, and no income tax is due. It may upset families who have lost a loved one far sooner than expected to learn that HMRC will reduce their tax burden in one instance, but not the other.

Pensions are not subject to inheritance tax. However, the rules are different and more complicated for pension transfers. If someone transfers their pension benefits knowing they are terminally ill, they could land their family with an unexpected inheritance tax bill.

Steven Cameron of pension firm Aegon said: “Pension death benefits aren’t usually treated as part of an individual’s estate for inheritance tax purposes if they are paid at the absolute discretion of the scheme administrator or trustees.

“But if an individual transfers from one scheme to another, knowing they have a serious health condition that could be life threatening in the next two years, there may be an inheritance tax liability if they then die within two years of the transfer.”

Tim Page of financial adviser Page Russell said HMRC’s treatment of pension transfers made by the terminally ill was “pernicious”.

He said: “The vast majority of us have no idea when we are going head off this mortal coil, so don’t have the time to make pre-death estate plans that HMRC claim we do. More importantly there are a whole host of good reasons why a person would move their pension fund in the two years before death.”

Mr Butcher added: “Individuals should be able to decide what they do with their pensions, regardless of their health and should not be penalised for being diagnosed with a serious or terminal illness.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “A terminal diagnosis is devastating and we understand it will be a distressing time for families.

“More than 93pc of estates aren’t expected to pay any inheritance tax in the coming years and estates of surviving spouses and civil partners can pass on up to £1 million without an inheritance tax liability.”

