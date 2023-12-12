'It's inhumane': Indianapolis tenants search for answers to Circle City's rising rent

Dreams that Kieffer Gonzalez once had of owning a home, establishing good credit and providing a decent life for his wife and eight children were shattered after a pipe burst in his southside Indianapolis apartment unit.

The plumbing disaster turned nightmare found Gonzalez and his wife waking up on July 15 to discover their two-story apartment flooded. Water from a broken toilet pipe soaked carpets, softened drywall and left portions of the downstairs ceiling caved in, exposing the building's wooden framing.

Many of the family's possessions, Gonzalez said, were ruined. There was no insurance to cover the loss.

On Aug. 3, roughly two weeks later, Gonzalez received an eviction notice from Bloomington-based property services company, Hayes Gibson, the corporate owner of the apartment complex, informing Gonzalez he had 30 days to move.

An after-hours phone call to Hayes Gibson by IndyStar was not immediately returned before this article's publication.

Gonzalez said he was a first-time renter who lacked experience dealing with landlords. Together with Indiana Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm, he's suing both Hayes Gibson and the Indianapolis Housing Agency.

The family of 10 has been effectively homeless since July.

"We've been sleeping on the floor at my mother's place," Gonzalez said. "It's been hard... One minute I had somewhere to live, and next it was all gone — just like that in an instant. Now I'm scrambling to pick up the pieces."

Gonzalez has struggled, he said, to find a new place to live in Indianapolis with affordable rent. As a single-income earner with little credit history, he faces an uphill battle, and he's far from alone.

On Monday, the Indiana Tenants Association hosted a town hall under the theme, "Rent Too High," allowing Indianapolis renters a chance to voice their concerns, pose questions and listen to a panel of city leaders discuss their rights as tenants.

"You have the right to a habitable place to live," said Laurin Embry, director of the Indiana Tenants Association, to an audience of between 50-60 people gathered Monday evening at the Indiana Historical Society, 450 W. Ohio St.

Embry said one of the biggest misconceptions tenants have is their right to speak up and address problems with their landlord without fear of retaliation. She recommended Hoosiers begin by documenting issues that require maintenance and to contact the property manager in writing.

If that fails, tenants have other options protected by Indiana law.

"You as an Indiana renter have the right to contact the Health Department. You have a right to sue your landlord in court," Embry said, adding what renters can't and shouldn't do, she stressed, is refuse to pay their rent.

"We're seeing more and more of our Hoosier renters that are living in uninhabitable living conditions. Often tenants get upset and they will stop paying the rent. Don't do that," Embry said. "You should never withhold your rent because you'll give your landlord an actual reason to evict you."

Indiana is "a very landlord-friendly state," said Bryan Fisher, a staff attorney with the Housing & Consumer Justice Program at Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic. "Indianapolis has one of the highest rates of evictions in the United States."

There were 74,273 eviction notices filed in Indiana in the past year since Nov. 1, 2022, according to Princeton University's Eviction Lab, which tracks eviction data across the country.

Indianapolis ranked #8 among the Top 10 major cities for evictions with 27,727 filings, according to a study, beating out Columbus, OH (23,672), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL (20,271), and Richmond, VA (20,106).

Dee Ross, founder and CEO of the Ross Foundation, a nonprofit that oversees the Indiana Tenants Association, said Indianapolis residents are facing tougher hurdles because landlords are increasing rent by as much as 30%, which leads to more evictions.

"The average rental unit is $1,200 a month, and that's just absurd," Ross said. "A lot of people are working two or three jobs to show they can make three times the amount of rent to get an apartment. They have to work 70-80-plus hours a week, and that takes time away family and parenting in the home — it's inhumane."

Ross said he hoped Monday's townhall meeting would both educate and galvanize Indianapolis renters to be more proactive about their rights as tenants. He encouraged people across Indiana to get more involved in the process when lawmakers return to the state house in 2024.

When you need help, use these Indiana housing resources

For immediate needs, contact:

Indiana 2-1-1

Website: https://in211.communityos.org/

Phone: 2-1-1

What: Find community resources and referrals by speaking with a Community Navigator over the phone or browsing the online database.

Energy Assistance Program

Website: https://in211.communityos.org/

Phone: (317) 232 - 7777

What: The Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to low-income households to maintain utility services during the winter heating season. Application opens Oct 2, 2023 and closes May 20, 2024.

Indiana Housing Now

Website: https://www.indianahousingnow.org/

Phone: 1-877-428-8844

What: Search for affordable housing using this online housing locator sponsored by the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

