'This is inhumane': Top Democrats erupt with criticism of the possible inclusion of $600 checks at expense of unemployment insurance in the next stimulus package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sens. Ron Wyden and Mark Warner criticized the apparent trade-off of funding for unemployment insurance to cover the cost of $600 stimulus checks in the latest stimulus bill.

"The fact that Republicans are forcing Dems to choose between stimulus money OR unemployment benefits, as if we couldn't easily do both, is barbaric," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Many Democrats supported including both $1,200 direct payments and an extension of federal unemployment benefits.

Several top Democrats on Wednesday assailed the emerging outlines of a $900 billion rescue package that's being drafted by congressional leaders in both parties.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fiercely criticized the apparent trade-off of including $600 stimulus checks at the expense of funding for enhanced unemployment insurance.

"The fact that Republicans are forcing Dems to choose between stimulus money OR unemployment benefits, as if we couldn't easily do both, is barbaric," she tweeted. "Do they know that people in red states are hungry too, or do they just not care?"

She added, "This is inhumane."

That broadside was echoed by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.

"The notion that Congress can't give Americans direct checks AND unemployment benefits is a lie. We know that because 10 months ago Congress provided workers with both," he tweeted, referring to the CARES Act. "This is a cruel last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to scale back real aid for families."

Then Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who's part of the bipartisan group that kick-started the relief talks, said he didn't think the step was "progressive at all."

"I don't think there's very much progressive about the idea that if we're going to try to give checks to people - who've had no economic harm - if you're taking it out of the hide of people that, frankly, are unemployed or you're taking it away from food banks, you're taking it away from mental health assistance," he told Yahoo Finance.

The criticism of the negotiations came as congressional leaders rush to strike a deal on a pandemic aid package and then get both chambers of Congress to approve it by midnight Friday, when government funding will expire. They are trying to merge it with a broader federal spending bill to fund agencies into next year.

Negotiations among House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accelerated on Tuesday - they met twice in Pelosi's office for several hours. They did not set up another meeting on Wednesday.

As he departed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, McConnell told reporters that "we're still close, and we're going to get there."

The bipartisan group of centrist senators introduced two separate pieces of legislation on Monday. One contained $748 billion in funding for provisions that most lawmakers support, including $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits for 16 weeks, from late December until April 19.

The other was made up of a liability shield for businesses and $160 billion for state and local governments. The acrimony around those issues forced the senators to split them off in a separate plan.

The Washington Post reported that negotiators had tried to keep the cost of the legislation under $1 trillion to address GOP concerns about excessive federal spending. Republicans have pressed for a smaller relief package that would give the bulk of new federal assistance to small businesses, schools, and vaccine-distribution efforts.

Many economists, though, have argued that alarm about the growing budget deficit should be set aside during the pandemic because low interest rates make it cheap to borrow money.

By cutting the state and local aid, lawmakers could use the extra fiscal space to cover $600 checks for Americans, half the amount distributed this spring. That round of $1,200 direct payments cost about $300 billion. Many Democrats supported including the checks in addition to enhanced unemployment insurance.

But The Post reported that the length of federal unemployment benefits could be slashed by a month - to sometime in late March - to offset the price tag of the stimulus checks, though the details are in flux.

