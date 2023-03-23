init innovation in traffic systems (ETR:IXX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.70

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) will increase its dividend on the 30th of May to €0.70, which is 27% higher than last year's payment from the same period of €0.55. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

init innovation in traffic systems' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, init innovation in traffic systems' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 74.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.55. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that init innovation in traffic systems has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like init innovation in traffic systems' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that init innovation in traffic systems is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for init innovation in traffic systems that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

