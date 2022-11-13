init innovation in traffic systems SE Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 23% over the past week following init innovation in traffic systems SE's (ETR:IXX) latest first-quarter results. Revenues were €36m, 18% below analyst expectations, although losses didn't appear to worsen significantly, with a per-share statutory loss of €1.25 being in line with what the analysts forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

View our latest analysis for init innovation in traffic systems

After the latest results, the two analysts covering init innovation in traffic systems are now predicting revenues of €192.7m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 2.5% to €1.25. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €191.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.11 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €47.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the init innovation in traffic systems' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of init innovation in traffic systems'historical trends, as the 7.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 7.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.8% per year. So although init innovation in traffic systems is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards init innovation in traffic systems following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €47.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for init innovation in traffic systems that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here