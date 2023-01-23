init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) surges 11%; individual investors who own 45% shares profited along with insiders

A look at the shareholders of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 11% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but insiders who own 39% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of init innovation in traffic systems, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About init innovation in traffic systems?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that init innovation in traffic systems does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of init innovation in traffic systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in init innovation in traffic systems. With a 34% stake, CEO Gottfried Greschner is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.7% and 2.9% of the stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of init innovation in traffic systems

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in init innovation in traffic systems SE. Insiders own €116m worth of shares in the €298m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 45% stake in init innovation in traffic systems. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

