Is init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for init innovation in traffic systems:

0.082 = €11m ÷ (€169m – €59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, init innovation in traffic systems has an ROCE of 8.2%.

Does init innovation in traffic systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, init innovation in traffic systems’s ROCE appears to be around the 8.0% average of the Software industry. Aside from the industry comparison, init innovation in traffic systems’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

init innovation in traffic systems’s current ROCE of 8.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 17% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for init innovation in traffic systems.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect init innovation in traffic systems’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

init innovation in traffic systems has total assets of €169m and current liabilities of €59m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. init innovation in traffic systems has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.