What Is init innovation in traffic systems's (ETR:IXX) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

init innovation in traffic systems (ETR:IXX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 64% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does init innovation in traffic systems's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

init innovation in traffic systems's P/E of 19.87 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that init innovation in traffic systems has a lower P/E than the average (33.3) P/E for companies in the software industry.

init innovation in traffic systems's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with init innovation in traffic systems, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

init innovation in traffic systems's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 365% last year. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 9.5%. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 1.2% per year over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

init innovation in traffic systems's Balance Sheet

init innovation in traffic systems's net debt is 1.7% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On init innovation in traffic systems's P/E Ratio

init innovation in traffic systems has a P/E of 19.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about init innovation in traffic systems over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.4 back then to 19.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.