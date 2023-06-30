Initial autopsy of Wichita man who died in police custody inconclusive, official says

An initial autopsy of a 47-year-old Wichita man who died in police custody on Sunday did not find a cause of death, Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood said Friday.

Another more detailed autopsy, which will include additional testing such as toxicology, will take eight to 14 weeks to complete, she said.

Police were called to a shooting around 5:21 a.m. Sunday after Thomas W. Dempsey told 911 he may have killed his wife in an argument, police said.

Officers responding to the home in the 2700 block of North Parkridge found 44-year-old Nicole Dempsey fatally shot.

Thomas Dempsey became unresponsive after being taken into police custody. Medical aid was given but he died at the scene.

“The murder suspect died while he was being taken into police custody,” Underwood said in an email. “This is why (Wichita Police Department) asked us to investigate the incident. Our investigation will determine the cause of death of the 47-year-old male subject. WPD will continue to investigate the homicide of the 44-year-old female subject.”

Thomas Dempsey lived at the home where police responded, Underwood said. Nicole Dempsey lived there as well and the two were married, Wichita police said.

Nicole Dempsey’s death is one of four homicides in the last week. There have been five homicides in June for a total of 17 so far this year in Wichita, according to records kept based on homicides reported by police. There were 23 homicides at this time last year.