Initial court hearing set for Richmond man accused of having sex with 13-year-old

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Anderson Audiel Godniez Mazariegos, 23, of the 1300 block of North A Street has a Circuit Court initial hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a Level 4 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. He remained Monday in Wayne County's jail on a $50,000 bond set by Judge April Drake when she found probable cause for the charge filed by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A Level 4 felony conviction carries a six-year advisory sentence with a sentencing range of two to 12 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

A Centerville Police Department investigation began when the 13-year-old's mother contacted police, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The accuser admitted allowing Godniez Mazariegos to climb through her bedroom window so they could have sex while her parents slept.

The accuser said she and Godniez Mazariegos had communicated on social media and previously met under a tree. At that time, Godniez Mazariegos kissed her neck and gave her hickeys, the affidavit said.

Phone records of social media communications show that Godniez Mazariegos knew the girl was 13 and that Godniez Mazariegos requested and received a nude photograph of the accuser, according to the affidavit.

Officers took Godniez Mazariegos into custody Oct. 27 at Sugar Creek in Cambridge City, the affidavit said. Godniez Mazariegos was working under a different name, according to his Guatemalan identification card.

When questioned, Godniez Mazariegos admitted knowing the girl's age, giving her hickeys, having sex and receiving the nude photo, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Court hearing set for man accused of having sex with 13-year-old