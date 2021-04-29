Initial federal court dates set in hate crimes charges against Arbery defendants

Apr. 29—The three Glynn County men accused of murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled next month for an initial appearance and arraignment on new federal hate crime charges, according to Barry Paschal, public affairs officer for the Southern Georgia District of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The initial appearance and arraignment for Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichal and William "Roddie" Bryan will take place at 1:30 p.m. May 11 in magistrate courtroom 1 at the U.S. Federal Courthouse, at 801 Gloucester St., in Brunswick, Paschal said. U.S. Magistrate Court Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro will preside.

Each of the three men now face federal charges of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping. Travis McMichael, 35, and Gregory McMichael, 65, additionally are charged with one federal count each of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Travis McMichael faces the additional federal charge of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. The three were charged Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

The three men have been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since May of 2020, charged by the state of Georgia with crimes that include felony murder, kidnapping and attempted kidnapping.

All three defendants are White. Arbery, 25, was Black.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael shot Arbery dead with a 12-gauge shotgun, blasting him with three rounds of buckshot at close range while the unarmed Arbery struggled for possession of McMichael's gun. The shooting death was videotaped via cell phone by Bryan, igniting national outrage when it went viral online more than two months later.

The incident had started moments earlier when Gregory McMichael saw Arbery jog past their home on Satilla Drive. The father and son said they suspected him of burglarizing a nearby home under construction that had open doors and garage bays.

Gregory McMichael ran inside his home, grabbed a .357-magnum handgun and hailed to his son to grab a gun also. Armed, the two men got into a pickup truck and pursued Arbery. Bryan, 51, saw Arbery run past his home on Holmes Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan jumped into his pickup truck and followed.

GBI agents allege that Bryan and Travis McMichael both used their trucks to block Arbery's escape from the neighborhood. Bryan followed behind and used his cell phone to videotape the final deadly showdown, in which Travis McMicheal and Arbery struggled for possession of McMichael's shotgun before he fired three times into Arbery.

Arbery tumbled to the pavement, where he died.

No trial date has been set in state Superior Court in Glynn County on the felony murder charges. Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside over that trial.