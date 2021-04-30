Initial hearing date set for Johnstown West End homicide

Apr. 30—A preliminary hearing has been set for the West End man accused of gunning down his wife this week in front of their 3-year-old child.

But the Tuesday court hearing may be rescheduled to allow sides to prepare, court staff confirmed.

Chad Busch, 31, is scheduled to appear on homicide and aggravated assault charges for the April 26 killing, but the Virginia Avenue man has not yet lined up a defense attorney, online court records show.

Busch is lodged in Cambria County Prison without bond because a homicide charge is a non-bailable offense in Pennsylvania due to the seriousness of the crime.

Police accuse Busch of shooting his wife, Tiffany Busch, in the head following an argument inside their apartment.

Investigators said they found the woman in a bedroom — and that Busch first described the gunshot as a self-inflicted accidental shooting.

But according to a criminal complaint, detectives said he later admitted to firing the weapon, with the bullet striking the woman in the face at close range and then continuing its downward path before lodging in a wall near the room's floor.

A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Tiffany concluded it was "impossible" for the woman to have shot herself at that angle.

The shooting is Johnstown's first homicide of 2021 and the county's second.