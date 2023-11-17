Initial outcome in Hope Mills Board of Commissioners election flips with certified results

Ten days after polls closed in the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners race, a one-vote difference has determined which incumbent will no longer serve as commissioner.

According to certified results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Commissioner Bryan Marley will remain on the board, while Commissioner Grilley Mitchell will not. Marley received 487 votes, while Mitchell received 486, the results show.

Mitchell led by one vote in unofficial results on the night of the election, Nov. 7. But the Cumberland County Board of Elections still needed to count any remaining absentee ballots and determine which provisionally cast ballots could be counted.

The results were certified Friday morning when the county board of elections held its canvass of the results at 11 a.m.

Irene Grimes, chair of the Cumberland County Board of Elections, said Friday that Mitchell is authorized to ask for a recount and has until 5 p.m. on Monday to do so.

Mitchell said Friday that he will “absolutely not” ask for a recount.

“I just don’t have the desire,” he said. “My policy has always been, hey, when the results come in, I accept the results. I’m not gonna question it. They have experts that did the count, they certified it, and I’m good with that.”

Marley could not be reached for comment Friday.

Grimes said that there were at least 30 valid absentee and provisional ballots that factored into the final count this week.

“Amongst those were two votes for Mr. Marley,” she said. “Those two votes flipped that race, because they were only one vote apart.”

Tight races like these highlight the importance of voting in local elections, Grimes said.

“I’ve been trying to shout it from the rooftops for several years that I wish people would really go vote,” she said. “It doesn’t matter to me whether you’re red, blue, purple or otherwise. I think this is one of the most important things we do.”

Local elections play a crucial role in determining voters’ day-to-day lives, Grimes said.

“Those are the people we need to pay attention to,” she said. “I think people maybe are starting to get a little more interested.”

Voting timeline

According to Grimes, the rough timeline for the full process of counting ballots is as follows:

Early voting takes place. When early voting finishes, the machine that counts votes, called a tabulator, is shut down, but Board of Elections staff aren’t allowed to see the results.

On Election Day, early voting results are published first after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

After polls close, precincts bring in thumb drives to the Board of Elections with the data from their tabulators. Those results are compiled by staff and uploaded in batches, with the first batch generally coming between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

All results from Election Day tabulators are uploaded throughout the night on Election Day.

In the days following the election, Board of Elections staff work to determine which provisional ballots should be valid, in addition to counting any valid absentee ballots that arrive after the election.

Ten days after Election Day, the Board of Elections meets to vote on staff’s recommendations on the provisional and remaining absentee ballots and certifies the election results.

