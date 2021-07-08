Initial pretrial conference held for fatal Indiana State Police shooting in 2020

Jul. 7—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The question at the center of a federal case brought in April against Indiana State Police for the shooting death of a Black man in Jeffersonville last year remains whether the officer was justified in the shooting or if he violated the man's constitutional rights.

Malcolm Williams, 27, died on the way to the hospital April 29, 2020, from injuries sustained by gunshots from Indiana State Trooper Clay Boley. Williams had been a passenger in the car when it was stopped around 1 a.m. on Middle Road in Jeffersonville for a broken tail light; his girlfriend was driving.

A complaint filed in April by Williams' family states that he was trying to hand Boley a gun that was in the car when the trooper shot at him six times. Indiana State Police have stated that Boley returned fire after Williams fired first.

Last July, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull found no evidence for criminal charges against Boley, who reports say was treated for powder burns and abrasions from pinning Williams' gun as it fired.

No video footage of the incident exists. ISP did not use body-worn cameras and Boley's car was not equipped with a dash camera.

On Wednesday afternoon, attorneys representing Williams' family and Trooper Boley met telephonically for an initial pretrial conference. The case is being handled in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, and Wednesday's hearing was presided over by Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch.

David B. Owens appeared for the plaintiff and Alexander Robert Carlisle, who is with the Indiana Attorney General's Office, appeared for Boley and the as-yet-unidentified other trooper or troopers at the scene.

At the start of proceedings, Lynch asked defense attorney Carlisle the nature of the disagreement between the parties as to what happened early that morning.

In a response filed last week by the AG's office, attorneys for Boley denied that he shot without provocation, and 16 of the 61 ISP responses state that there was not sufficient information to answer.

"I think further investigation is required to get the exact timeline for this," Carlisle said.

While some of the instances in which the trooper said he didn't have enough information to respond were things such as details about Williams' family or personal life, there are others the judge said she was surprised he didn't know.

One such instance was a paragraph in which the plaintiff stated that before the shooting, Williams told Trooper Boley that his girlfriend kept a gun in the car.

"How can defendant Boley lack knowledge of these allegations?" she asked.

When asked by the judge what the trooper says happened that night, Carlisle said there was an "incident with a traffic stop that resulted in the shooting," but did not elaborate on further details of the timeline for this hearing.

He later added that he thinks it could be "determined as a matter of law that Boley shot in self-defense," but Owens said the plaintiff does "not think this is a case solved with summary judgement."

According to the case management plan filed last week, the plaintiff plans to seek evidence in the case including all documents related to the shooting of Williams, personnel records related to Boley, including any complaint investigations or disciplinary actions, any evidence of Boley's prior use of force — specifically any use of deadly force — and the policies from any police agency that responded.

The deadline for the plaintiff to propose a settlement amount is Sept. 25, with a status conference to be set soon after that. A date for the expected four-day jury trial has not yet been set.