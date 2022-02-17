Initial report on Harmony Montgomery case out shortly

Feb. 16—CONCORD — The state's initial report on the systemic gaps that could help explain how child protection agencies lost track of Harmony Montgomery will be released "shortly," Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in Manchester in late 2019.

Joe Ribsam, director of the state's Division of Children, Youth and Families, is reviewing the operational issues in the report, while Attorney General John Formella is assessing if any matters in it need to remain confidential, the governor said.

"I think by next week, we will have something," Sununu told the Executive Council.

Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, remains convinced someone knows where the girl is, and whether she is alive.

"Somebody has to know where that little person is," Gatsas said. "Of all the things that have been talked about in this case, number one is how for two years, nobody has seen this little girl.'"

Last month, Sununu called on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to explain why a family court judge in Lawrence granted custody of Harmony to the child's father, Adam Montgomery, a convicted drug dealer, in February 2019.

Records show Montgomery has a lengthy and violent criminal history. In that letter to the chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Sununu called Montgomery a "monstrous drug dealer" and "horrible individual."

"I applaud you, governor, for dropping a dime on the state of Massachusetts," Gatsas told Sununu on Wednesday. "We have to drop a dime on every place that a child goes."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered an investigation into his state's handling of the case.

Last week, Sununu said the New Hampshire report is likely to focus on the exchange of information between child protection agencies in the two states once the family moved to the Bay State.

"When you look at how that information is transferred, how that is processed, delays in that, how the interstate compacts really work, that is clearly where the system had the most trouble," Sununu said.

Harmony's father was arrested in January, accused of hitting the child and giving her a black eye in 2019.

Manchester police also arrested Kayla Montgomery, Adam's estranged wife, on charges that she collected state assistance payments in Harmony's name after the child had gone missing.

Kayla Montgomery told authorities at some point Harmony was sent to live with her mother, Crystal Sorey, in Massachusetts. Sorey denied that ever happened.

Adam and Kayla Montgomery have three children together.

