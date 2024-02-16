Initial report released on crash that killed Indiana restaurateur who was learning to fly

More information has been released about the November 2023 plane crash that killed Nathan Finney, a restaurateur who owned eateries around Indiana.

Pilot Warren Bruhl, who was teaching Finney to fly his new plane, also died in the crash.

The Herald-Times reported Friday on the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. Here's what we know. Read the full story here.

The heading on a National Transportation Safety Board initial accident report on the Nov. 22, 2023 small-plane crash in Shelby County that killed Bloomington restaurateur Nathan Finney and Warren Bruhl, his flight instructor

What happened in the plane crash crash?

NTSB's preliminary report, which includes evidence from the crash site and a witness's account, said a safety feature of the small plane wasn't deployed.

Finney's plane was equipped with a parachute system that a pilot can engage by pulling a handle. When used in many circumstances, the system causes the plane to coast to the ground instead of crashing.

A witness saw the plane flying very low when it took a sharp turn and "seemed to lose all control." The witness saw the plane descend behind a tree line, and then saw "a fireball and thick black smoke."

The NTSB report said the plane crashed nose first into a cornfield and was destroyed by the impact and fire. A final report may not be completed for several months.

Previously: Flight of plane that crashed and killed two originated in Monroe County

What was the flight path?

Finney's plane was traveling from Monroe County Airport to Shelbyville Municipal Airport on November 22, 2023. It crashed near Fairfield.

Who was Nathan Finney?

Finney was president and founder of Finney Hospitality Group, which owns The Tap, Tap Brewery, Yogi's, SmokeWorks and Social Cantina in downtown Bloomington. Social Cantina also has locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, West Lafayette and Mishawaka.

His first restaurant was The Tap in Bloomington, which opened in 2012. An Indianapolis location opened in 2015.

Who was Warren Bruhl?

Bruhl worked as a flight instructor for Gambit Aviation, a flight school in Illinois. He was teaching Finney to fly a Cirrus SR22 Turbo single engine plane.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Nathan Finney plane crash: NTSB releases initial report