Initial trial date set for robbery suspect

Dec. 7—The Corbin man accused of robbing a southern Laurel County bank on September 27 has been arraigned in U.S. District Court and given an initial trial date.

Shawn Martin Fox, 35, of Gooden Lane, is facing a federal robbery count in connection to the taking of $5,304 from Community Trust Bank on US 25W (Cumberland Gap Parkway).

In his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram on November 21, Fox was appointed London attorney Douglas Benge as counsel and waived formal arraignment with a not guilty plea entered.

The defendant has been scheduled for an expected two-day trial on January 4 before U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom. However, the case is likely to be continued at this early stage.

Fox was initially arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for first-degree robbery at the state level.

According to testimony from LCSO Detective Robert Reed at Fox's preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court a week after the incident, Laurel Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 12:50 p.m. on September 27 from a Community Trust Bank employee that there was a robbery in progress at the bank.

With video capturing the suspect's likeness and a description of the getaway car as a maroon Honda Civic, the investigation led officers to Fox's residence, where they found the Honda Civic and some discarded clothing.

Det. Reed said further investigation led them to another residence where the property owner said Fox had left in a Ford F-150 truck. The Knox County Sheriff then located Fox on Moore Hill Avenue and other agencies joined in to take him into custody. Reed testified that Fox exited the home and was arrested without any further incident.

Should Fox be convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.