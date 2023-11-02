Initially charged as juvenile, 19-year-old admits role in fatal shooting captured on video

In April 2020, Keymorie Berry was 16 when he was involved in a shooting that initially left the victim, Donald Scott, a "nonverbal paraplegic,” according to court documents.

More than a year later, Scott died from his injuries, and Berry was charged as a juvenile with murder. His case was transferred last year to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, and Berry was prosecuted as an adult.

On Thursday in Judge Megan Shanahan’s courtroom, Berry, now 19, pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter in Scott’s death, as well as felonious assault in a different shooting. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors and Berry’s attorney had agreed on a 19-year sentence, which Shanahan imposed. That prison term could increase by up to 5½ years, depending on his conduct while in prison.

According to court documents, at around 4 a.m. April 19, 2020, Scott was driving around South Fairmount “in an effort to purchase drugs.”

Scott turned on Montrose Street, and pulled his car over in front of three people, who according to prosecutors, included Berry and Antonio Smith, who was 18 at the time.

The documents say Smith and Scott had a brief conversation and then Scott tried to drive away. According to the documents, Smith and another person can be seen on video shooting at Scott’s vehicle. Scott was shot in the neck and critically injured.

Two months later, Scott, who was nonverbal and was undergoing care and rehabilitation at Daniel Drake Medical Center, chose Berry in a photo lineup as one of the shooters, the documents say. He died in November 2021.

Smith, now 21, is still facing murder charges in Scott’s death, as well as multiple other charges in connection with other robberies.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Keymorie Berry admits role in fatal shooting captured on video