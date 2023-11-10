Initiative aims to connect the food service industry to Montana-raised beef
The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Cattle Drive program matches Montana born, raised, and fed cattle with local restaurants and retailers.
The Montana Stockgrowers Foundation Cattle Drive program matches Montana born, raised, and fed cattle with local restaurants and retailers.
Stocks were looking to close out a winning week with a bang.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
It's no secret that foundation models have transformed AI in the digital world. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, LLaMA, and Bard revolutionized AI for language. While OpenAI's GPT models aren't the only large language model available, they have achieved the most mainstream recognition for taking text and image inputs and delivering human-like responses — even with some tasks requiring complex problem-solving and advanced reasoning.
Organizers of a Texas car meet temporarily banned Mustangs, Chargers, and Camaros, after several burnouts and examples of reckless driving.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
All business crowdfunding platforms wishing to operate within the European Union (EU) must now comply with a new EU-wide regulatory framework that brings a uniform set of rules to the bloc. Prior to these updated regulations, a fragmented regulatory landscape meant that companies had to go through each constituent EU country to gain approval, hamstringing any crowdfunding endeavor that was looking to operate across borders. For context, crowdfunding comes in many forms, including "reward-based" platforms like Kickstarter which can be used to garner funding for new products; "donation-based," which might be used for charitable causes; "equity-based" which is used by companies seeking to raise funds; and "lending-based," which businesses (or individuals) might use to borrow money.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
This is the largest amount that the DOJ has collected under the anti-discrimination provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
There are some concerning developments regarding a number of individual players who can make or break the season for teams with considerable playoff aspirations, which we should already be raising as red flags.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Polestar stock slid over 8% on Thursday after the luxury electric vehicle maker cut its near and long-term production forecasts and is raising new funding from its backers, Volvo Cars and China’s Geely.
The Spotify TV app has been revamped to make the user experience of streaming more enjoyable when you’re not using your phone.
"This is Palestinian falafel, and this is my Palestinian grandmother," TikTok creator Vegan Bodegacat says in a voiceover as her grandmother blends soaked chickpeas with fresh parsley, then scoops the mixture into hot oil, where it quickly browns. "The three videos I have of my grandma's recipes are at over a million views each now," Vegan Bodegacat told TechCrunch. TikTok payouts usually aren't this high, but this week, the platform announced it would be shifting its monetization model to the new Creativity Program, which had been testing in beta with some creators, like Vegan Bodegacat.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
When Pico launched its Oculus Quest challenger in China last year, it did so with great optimism. Light (295 grams) and affordable ($420), the virtual reality headset released by the ByteDance-owned manufacturer was expected to drive adoption in a market inaccessible to Meta. A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that "a few hundred" employees were let go, leaving Pico with "under 2,000" people.
Prime Members will still get exclusive deals in-store and online.
Despite having starred in one of the best games of the NFL season, Stroud didn't want to talk about any of it — not immediately, at least. Instead, he got more personal and pressing.
Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.