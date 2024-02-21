Initiative to convert Newberry public schools into charters backed by elected officials

Newberry city commissioners could take initial control of the city's three public schools next year if a new campaign launched Monday to convert the schools into public charter schools is approved by voters in April.

The initiative is being led by an organization called Newberry Education First, a 501c3 nonprofit, which kicked things off with a press conference in front of Newberry City Hall attended by residents, parents and elected officials, among others.

Schools that would be impacted include Newberry Elementary School, Oak View Middle School and Newberry High School. In accordance with Florida Statute 1002.33, teachers and parents at each individual school must vote to approve converting the schools to charter schools. The statute says at least 50% of teachers employed at each school and 50% of parents voting whose children are enrolled must support the change for it to become effective.

The Yes Newberry hompage.

Voting will be held in April, according to those associated with the initiative, though it unknown exactly when and how the voting will take place. Campaign leaders have told those with questions to visit the website Yes Newberry to learn more. The group also will host the first of three community meetings to discuss the proposal on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Mentholee Municipal Building.

Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden said in an email that he imagines the idea for charter schools came from "frustration from parents feeling abandoned by the SBAC (School Board of Alachua County)" and that the school board was advised Monday in regards to the plan.

Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) released a statement Monday evening after being notified of the initiative.

“The district has begun reviewing the potential impact of the conversion of the three schools to charters on students, families and staff both in and outside of the City of Newberry. That review will include ongoing discussions with Newberry Education First, the City Commission of Newberry and others involved with the initiative,” the statement read. “Alachua County Public Schools remains committed to the success of all students in the district.”

ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson on Tuesday during an interview said that she did not have much information about the transition, but said the district is currently working to get the specifics of the transition and how it may impact parents, student and teachers.

“We need to research this and take a look at the initiative and discuss this with the City Commission, with the group that is organizing this initiative to determine what impact this will have on students, on families and on the staff who are either currently attending or working at those three schools, if it should be approved,” she said.

Johnson said charter schools still operate with public funds, however, they are independently run and not operated by the local school district. If approved, a charter must be developed to lay out how the school would operate.

At a school board meeting Tuesday, board member Sarah Rockwell mentioned the initiative and said three schools wanting to separate was a failure of the district.

“I have seen a lot of promises being made by the proponents of this about what their charter schools might offer," she said, "but I want to share some of the potential impacts on the students who currently attend those schools, the teachers and staff members who currently work there, and people throughout our district.”

Rockwell said charter schools are not required to provide transportation for students, current magnet programs are district programs and may not continue in a charter school and expressed concerns with charter schools run by a municipality not being required to take students who live outside the city limits.

She also shared concerns about charter schools being allowed to reasonably decline students based on services the school may not be able to provide. Additionally, since charter schools are choice schools, the district would have to provide a zoned school for children who don't want to attend a charter.

The change also would impact employees, Rockwell said, because charter school employees are not part of the Florida Retirement System (FRS) and would not receive district benefits or the collective bargaining agreement — in fact, she said, employees may not even be able to join a union.

Board member Tina Certain corrected Rockwell, stating employees can participate in FRS if the charter school pays a fee to allow them and if employees contribute a required amount.

Charters are required to take the same state tests as public schools but can choose any curriculum they want without approval by the state. The schools also do not have to abide by all components of the Parental Rights in Education Act.

“If you are a parent who is concerned about your child having rigorous, appropriate curriculum and about having parental oversight of the curriculum they’re using and the books that are available to them, you will not have that if these become charter schools,” Rockwell said.

Board member Kay Abbitt countered Rockwell, stating the information was shedding a bad light on charter schools.

“Charters do use different curriculum, but whatever curriculum they’re choosing must be working,” she said. “I’m just correcting some misconceptions about charters because there’s a lot that goes on in this district where people just make assumptions about things that aren’t true, and so, that’s for Newberry to figure out… there is a place for charters in our school system.”

While some things are different about charters, Abbitt said, they’re held to the same standards — they must have certified teachers and can be part of FRS if they choose.

Abbitt started a year-round charter school, Boulware Springs Charter School, prior to being elected on the school board and has previously told The Sun “it’s a model that works,” stating the model has produced some of the highest scores in the district at her school.

According to the Yes Newberry website, the Newberry City Commission will serve as a temporary board until an experienced superintendent can be hired. Commissioners would then seek input from the community as how best to move forward: an elected or appointed local board or continuing under the city commission.

Marden said Newberry residents would still pay the same taxes, but that the money would go to the city instead. The current school buildings would revert to the city of Newberry as they are publicly owned and "Newberry taxes have paid for them just like everyone else's."

Additionally, Marden said the magnet program at Newberry High School would stay intact and he hopes magnets would expand to other areas as well.

The Yes Newberry website was not fully complete when it went live Monday has has been periodically updated with information as questions flow in online from various residents and other concerned citizens.

Updated information includes how the transition would impact magnet programs, taxes, school bus transportation and the dates of the informational meetings.

