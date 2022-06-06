Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province
Susanna Twidale and Shadia Nasralla
·2 min read

By Susanna Twidale and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON (Reuters) - A consultation for a global standard to assess companies' claims about progress towards internal climate targets and their use of carbon offset credits launched on Tuesday, seeking to bring transparency to an unregulated market.

Many global companies such as Shell and Easyjet have set net zero emission targets, saying they would need to buy or generate carbon credits to offset residual greenhouse gases.

Offset credits, based on projects for planting trees or switching to less polluting fuels, currently trade in an unregulated, voluntary market with many different standards and approaches.

Some climate activist groups such as Greenpeace are critical of offsets, saying they paper over a lack of action to achieve actual emissions cuts.

The Claims Code of Practice launched by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), backed by the British government, seeks to help investors establish whether claims made by companies using carbon offsets are credible.

"We need to have something that provides coherence and consistency across corporate claims around carbon credit use, in conjunction with their decarbonisation," Mark Kember, VCMI executive director told Reuters in an interview.

The VCMI, set up last year, is sponsored by Britain and the philanthropic Children's Investment Fund Foundation and supported by the United Nations Development Programme.

The new code seeks to bring transparency into the use of terms such as net zero, climate neutral or climate positive.

Under the standard, a company can be awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze, depending on progress towards its corporate climate targets for a given year, and the use of offsets to go beyond those targets, ideally to net zero carbon as soon as possible.

The VCMI builds on benchmarks to assess corporate climate targets, such as the Science Based Targets Initiative, which says a company can only claim to have a credible net zero plan if it uses carbon credits to offset less than 10% of its emissions.

This is designed to limit the scope for companies to use offsets to claim they have cut emissions, when in fact they continue to release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere from their own operations.

The final version of the standard is expected to be published early 2023.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale and Shadia Nasralla,; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pound Holds Gains as Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound held gains after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a vote on his leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, even as the rebellion raises uncertainty over his position. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delive

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bans Americans Including Yellen, Fink

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is in talks with the United Nations on ways to export grain from ports blocked by Russia’s military, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but Kyiv remains skeptical toward a tentative deal between Turkey and Moscow to restart shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According

  • Sri Lanka President Vows to Finish Term, Won’t Run for Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to finish the remaining two years in his term despite monthslong street protests calling for his ouster, but won’t stand for re-election as he focuses on fixing a financial mess that tipped Sri Lanka into its worst-ever economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak

  • Live: Kimbal Musk joins Coindesk's Consensus 2022

    Big Green Co-Founder & CEO, Kimbal Musk, speaks at Coindesk's Consensus 2022

  • When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

    It’s only the biggest sale of the year.

  • Web3 explained by Gary Vaynerchuk

    CEO of Vaynermedia Gary Vaynerchuk explains the differences between web2 and web3 while discussing the future of the metaverse and blockchain based technologies.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Expe

  • The Real: Amanda Seales Reacts to Being Left Out of Farewell Episode

    Amanda Seales isn’t keeping quiet about ‘The Real’ excluding her from the talk show’s finale. The actress, who exited her co-host role after just six months back in 2020, took to Instagram with her opinion and received support from her celebrity friends.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Texas progressive Cisneros seeks recount in razor-thin congressional race

    Cisneros, 29, had forced a runoff with Cuellar in the March primary in a district that includes Laredo near the Texas border with Mexico, but ultimately trailed him. "Our movement was never just about one politician - it was about taking on an unjust system that regards corruption and corporate profits at the expense of the needs of working people," Cisneros said in a statement first posted by the Texas Tribune and then retweeted by the candidate. "Our community isn't done fighting, we are filing for a recount."

  • U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp 'Pegasus' spyware dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spy software. The justices are considering NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward. NSO has argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware.

  • Think the Fresno region’s drought is the worst ever? Tree data will make you think again

    Fresno and the Valley are in a third straight year of below-normal rain and snowfall. How does that stack up to droughts in the region over the past millennium?

  • Protective moose gets stabbed with porcupine quills while defending calf in Colorado

    “This cow moose took on a porcupine to protect its calf,” officials said. “Think she’s afraid of you?”

  • Finding bugs in your home? Here's which ones are invasive and why you should kill them

    Here are four invasive species of bugs, including three to watch out for and report to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources if seen.

  • Rare, never-before-seen baby albino Galapagos giant tortoise debuts at Switzerland zoo

    With red eyes and a white shell, the rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise made its public debut at a Swiss zoo on Friday.

  • $6 for a gallon of gas? Try nearly $10 in this coastal California town

    Gas prices continue to rise, none higher than at Schlafer's Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, where a gallon of regular is at $9.60, about $3 higher than the county's average.

  • Two of the largest wildfires in New Mexico history are burning right now. Here's a look at the 10 largest.

    Fires are expected in New Mexico, but this year the fire season started early and has already produced two record breaking wildfires in the state.

  • California's 'Methuselah' bristlecone pine may no longer be the world's oldest tree

    Researchers in Chile identify a challenger to the world's oldest tree: an alerce in Alerce Costero National Park that may be over 5,000 years old.

  • How the Gas Stove Ban Will Actually Affect You

    Last week, the Los Angeles Times ran an article with the provocative headline, “The end of Korean BBQ in L.A.? What the gas stove ban means for your fave restaurants.” That sounds bad. But Californians don’t necessarily have to worry about their way of life changing thanks to new regulations on natural gas. Here’s why.