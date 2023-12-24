Initiative sees drivers 'asked nicely' to stop speeding

Motorists are being "asked nicely" to check their speed while driving through a Staffordshire village.

A new initiative has been launched by community members living near the A5 in Weston-under-Lizard.

It aims to improve safety by educating drivers. Volunteers are recording data from traffic on the busy 30mph stretch.

Drivers breaking the limit are sent letters warning them of the dangers of speeding and told police will act if the caution is ignored.

The project is a partnership between property managers Bradford Estates, Staffordshire Police and Blymhill and Weston-under-Lizard Parish Council.

"Our aim was not to challenge drivers but to encourage them to modify their behaviour through the village, to think more about their speeds," said villager Pat Lowe.

"We were pleased to give our time as we want more people to realise they are driving through a village setting and behave accordingly.”

Volunteers wanted

The national initiative sees residents take to the streets to monitor speeds of vehicles in their local area using a detection device.

Mr Lowe was joined by a number of other residents and members of the parish council who saw 500 vehicles pass in 30 minutes.

An estimated 350,000 vehicles drive through the area each week.

Bill Hill added: “After the first 10 minutes we could see our presence had made a big impact as vehicles were coming through at slower speeds.

"We have more volunteers prepared to give up their time and be trained, so there will be more speed watches to come.”

