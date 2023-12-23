Injunction motion filed by Hampton resident to remove Trump from Virginia’s ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — One local activist from Hampton Roads has filed an injunction on Dec. 18 to remove former President Donald Trump from the Virginia’s 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Roy L. Perry-Bey of Hampton alleges that Trump was an “insurrectionist” and cites that he isn’t legally eligible to hold office under state and federal law. The document states that the filling was to ensure elections won’t be “tainted by illegality that corrupts the process.”

Perry-Bey cites the 14th Amendment as the foundation behind his claim to why Trump should be removed. This comes as a result of the events that unfolded on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capital where protestors infiltrated the government building.

If Virginia decided to take Trump off the ballot, they would be the second state to do so after Colorado. The decision by Colorado marked the first time a court ruled remove a presidential candidate from a ballot.

The decision received backlash from the former president, who went on Truth Social to express frustration in the decision. “A SAD DAY IN AMERICA” he wrote in one post, and “WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!” He said in another.

The filing states that since the Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace ruled the Trump “engaged in an insurrection” on Nov. 17, that Trump was not ineligible to appear on the presidential primary ballot in Virginia.

If Trump stays on the ballot, the document states it would dilute voting power for the Republican party, and deceive voters into casting a vote for an illegitimate candidate.

