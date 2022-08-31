Injunction sought to block construction of Bayfront Parkway project as lawsuit lingers

The $100 million plan to improve the Bayfront Parkway is facing another challenge in federal court in Erie.

Two groups are already suing over what they claim are lack of public input and an insufficient environmental study. Now the groups want a judge to block construction of the project until those concerns are addressed in court.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is scheduled to open the project for bids on Sept. 15 and to begin preliminary construction as early as November, according to court records. Major construction would start in the spring of 2023 and the project would be finished by November 2025, according to PennDOT.

But the two groups who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit — the Erie branch of the NAACP and the environmental advocacy group Citizens for Pennsylvania's Future, known as PennFuture — are asking U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter to grant a preliminary injunction to halt the awarding of bids and construction pending resolution of their original lawsuit.

The plaintiffs' lawyers, with New York City-based Earthjustice, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction on Monday. Baxter on Tuesday ordered PennDOT to respond to the motion by Sept. 7, and she scheduled a hearing for Sept. 13 — two days before PennDOT is scheduled to open the project for bids.

The Erie branch of the NAACP and PennFuture filed their original lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Erie in December 2020. They are claiming that the amount of public input has been insufficient and that PennDOT's environmental impact study for the planned changes to the parkway was inadequate and violated federal law, including the National Environmental Policy Act. The groups want Baxter to order PennDOT "to conduct a proper environmental analysis" and to hold a "public hearing soliciting public feedback," according to a memorandum filed with the motion for a preliminary injunction.

Going to court:Federal lawsuit filed over Bayfront Parkway improvement plans in Erie

Story continues

The defendants in the lawsuit are PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration. They are arguing they followed federal law in completing a reduced environmental review for the project. They are also arguing that PennDOT has held public meetings over several years to offer details on the project and receive public comments.

Response:PennDOT rejects claims of wrongdoing in federal lawsuit over Erie's Bayfront Parkway

Another response:Federal agency denies wrongdoing in response to lawsuit over Erie's Bayfront Parkway

PennDOT last provided updates on the plans during in-person and virtual open houses on Aug. 24. The department also has detailed parkway plans on a website and Facebook page.

Summary judgment ruling critical to case

The plaintiffs in September 2021 asked Baxter to rule in their favor by granting what is known as summary judgment, in which a judge decides a case based on pretrial filings.

Baxter has yet to rule on the request for summary judgment, and the timing of her decision is all but certain to affect the request for the preliminary injunction. If Baxter rules soon, the request for the injunction would likely become moot, as the Erie branch of the NAACP and PennFuture want an injunction in place only until Baxter rules on the suit.

Summary judgment:New public hearings, environmental study sought in lawsuit over Erie's Bayfront Parkway

If a ruling takes longer, the plaintiffs plan to press for the preliminary injunction, according to the court filings. The plaintiffs are contending that allowing construction to start before Baxter rules on the lawsuit will prejudice the project against the plaintiffs, no matter how Baxter rules.

"Any contract awarded by PennDOT will set in motion a governmental process that will be difficult to stop — what courts call the 'bureaucratic steamroller,'" according to the memo supporting the request for the preliminary injunction. "PennDOT's decision-making will then be prejudiced in favor of the Project, even if Plaintiffs prevail and the Court orders PennDOT to conduct a proper environmental analysis.

"As a result, Plaintiffs' right to an unbiased consideration of alternatives, to a full environmental review, and to meaningfully participate in a public hearing will be irreparably harmed."

PennDOT is expected to oppose the request for a preliminary injunction in its response that is due by Sept. 7. Asked Tuesday about the request for a preliminary injunction, a spokeswoman for PennDOT said the agency is "unable to comment on ongoing litigation."

Roundabouts, walkways part of PennDOT's plan

The first section of the the Bayfront Parkway opened in 1990, culminating 25 years of planning. PennDOT's proposed improvements are to the parkway's central corridor — the stretch nearest State Street — and represent the biggest upgrades to the parkway since its inception. The administration of Erie Mayor Joe Schember is among the supporters of the project, which is designed to improve safety as well as access to the bayfront.

PennDOT plans to build dual-lane roundabouts on the Bayfront Parkway at Holland Street and Sassafras Street Extension and to build a pedestrian bridge over the parkway at Holland Street and in time at Sassafras Extension, when funding becomes available.

Public project:PennDOT to begin monthly programs on planned Bayfront Parkway improvements

PennDOT also wants to lower the parkway beneath State Street to improve pedestrian and bike access, and to extend walking and bike trails.

Environmental, racial concerns raised over project

Depending on how Baxter rules on the underlying lawsuit, the timeline of construction for the project could be altered. An order that requires PennDOT to conduct a more extensive environmental study would most likely delay construction, as would an order requiring more public hearings.

The Erie branch of the NAACP and PennFuture are contending that the reduced environmental review already approved for the project violates federal law.

The reduced environmental review was completed for the Bayfront Parkway project under a "categorical exclusion," which was in accordance with federal laws, lawyers for PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration said in court filings. A categorical exclusion is granted if the federal Council on Environmental Quality determines, after review, that a project will have no significant impact on the environment.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is presiding over the case over the Bayfront Parkway project.

Raising concerns:More voices must be heard to improve Bayfront Parkway plans, citizens' group says

The plaintiffs also want more consideration of how the project will affect those who live near the parkway.

In court records, the Erie branch of the NAAP and PennFuture contend that "high rates of impoverished residents and communities of color" live in the neighborhoods near the Bayfront Parkway, a situation the plaintiffs say requires PennDOT to "analyze potential impacts to those communities to ensure they will not be disproportionately and adversely affected by the project."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie Bayfront Parkway: Injunction sought to halt $100 million project