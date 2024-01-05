Injured bald eagle found on Old Mission

Jan. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A female bald eagle, whose wings were paralyzed after she was struck by a car, was taken into care this week after being rescued on Old Mission Peninsula, police said.

At 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch received a call from bystanders saying they had just seen a car hit a bald eagle.

The car, which was on Peninsula Drive, left the scene, they reported.

A deputy went to the scene and stayed with the eagle until a staff member from the Skegemog Raptor Center arrived about 40 minutes later, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jon Morgan said.

Skegemog Executive Director James Manley said he was out on Leelanau Peninsula releasing an owl when he got the call about the bald eagle. After he arrived at the scene just south of Bowers Harbor, Manley said he took the eagle back to his clinic in Williamsburg where he administered fluids and pain medication.

Manley said Thursday that the paralysis of her wings has him suspecting some spinal trauma. He is awaiting further test and X-ray results from a local veterinarian that should indicate the severity of the eagle's injuries.

He said he noticed a dead squirrel in the middle of the road near the ditch where the eagle had been found, leading him to believe the eagle might have been scavenging the squirrel when it was hit.

This is the third bald eagle Manley's clinic has seen in the past two weeks. The others were found in Charlevoix and Chippewa counties.

Cars running over raptors is the No. 1 injury they see at his clinic, Manley said.

Brain Mastenbrook, who works with Michigan's Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division in Gaylord, said there's likely a correlation between the incidence of bald eagle injuries and an increase in the number of roadkill. That's because the birds notice the animals and swoop down to the roadway to scavenge them, he said.

But, if an eagle does get hit, Mastenbrook said, they will "drop everything to go to it."

Because the bald eagle is America's national bird and the symbol of this country, there are federal laws in place to protect them, he noted. According to 16 U.S. Code 668, which outlines these regulations, anyone who possesses, takes, transports, buys, sells or barters a bald eagle could face federal prosecution with maximum penalties of up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Bald eagles also used to be on the endangered species list, Mastenbrook said, but were removed in 2007.

"They're still unique, but not rare," he said, adding that this bird, in particular, is "in our culture."

Typically, bald eagles would migrate south for some of the winter months before returning to the north. But this year, given the milder winter conditions, Mastenbrook said he's heard that more eagles are staying put in the area since they don't need to leave.

At the DNR's Gaylord post, it's been awhile since they have responded to the call of an injured eagle, he said, but they have all of the necessary equipment ready to go when it happens again.