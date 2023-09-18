Injured dirt biker left stranded in remote area of national forest, Utah rescuers say

A dirt biker was rescued from a remote Utah forest where she was stranded after she was injured, rescuers said.

A rescue helicopter flew out to find her in the mountainous terrain and lifted her out of the remote Little South Fork area about 2.5 hours later, Wasatch County Search and Rescue said in a Sept. 16 post on Facebook.

Photos show the bright red helicopter hovering among the tall trees.

Officials did not provide details about the 38-year-old biker’s injuries, or about how she was injured.

Little South Fork is about 56 miles northeast of Provo.

