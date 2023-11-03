Injured Gazans rushed to hospital after airstrike

STORY: The Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said on Thursday that the death toll climbed to 9,061 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, since Oct. 7.

Israel has been conducting an intense campaign of aerial bombardment in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel said 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 200 taken hostage, some of them foreign nationals or with dual Israeli nationality.

Reuters has not been able to independently verify the death toll on either side.