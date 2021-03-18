Injured infant on road to recovery; Boy remains in foster care

Matt Smith, Cleburne Times-Review, Texas
4 min read

Mar. 17—Child Protective Court Associate Judge David Barkley ordered on March 8 that the father of a 10-month-old boy continue to have no contact with his son and conditioned the mother's continued visitation on successful passing of a drug test. Barkley said that the boy is to remain in the care of his foster home for the time being.

Barkley, in September, approved a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services request that the boy remain under the department's temporary managing conservatorship.

Rescue workers transported the boy to Cook Children's Medical Center on Sept. 7. He was removed from his parent's custody on Sept. 10 and his father, Brian Hearne, was arrested by Burleson police on a charge of injury to a child with intent bodily injury, a first-degree felony. The child's mother was not charged with any crime.

Hearne's criminal charges will be addressed in the 413th District Court. No court date has been set.

According to a September affidavit in support of removal of the child both parents admitted they were the only caregivers to the boy at the time of the incident and both denied harming the child.

"It was reported the Mr. Hearne was upset with [the boy's mother] around the time [the boy] became symptomatic," Child Protective Services investigator Lorri Streiff testified last September. ""[The boy's] injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma requiring substantial violent force."

The number of injuries and stages of healing indicate that the boy suffered "ongoing repeated abuse and trauma," Streiff said.

A CT scan at Cook Children's taken at the time revealed acute hemorrhaging in the left frontal region of the boy's brain along with old bleeds that were healing, according to the affidavit.

During Monday's hearing, Brandi Jones of the Texas Department of Family Services testified that the boy is doing well both physically and in adjusting to his foster home.

"[The boy] is doing great in his placement," Jones said. "He has recovered very well from his injuries. In fact, the doctors say it is almost a miracle that he is able to move around and see the way that he can.

"He's still having a little bit of difficulty with some of his milestones primarily due to recovering from his injuries and having to build up more of his strength."

Johnson County Assistant Attorney James Saint asked Jones if a complete recovery is possible for the boy.

"It's still too early to tell," Jones said. "But right now things are looking really good."

Jones, when asked by the mother's lawyer, Toni Driver, said the department's goal for now remains reunification of the child and his mother.

Barkley last year granted the mother visitation with her son every two weeks. Barkley suspended Hearne's visitation and issued a protective order prohibiting him from having contact with his son.

The boy's mother testified that she and Hearne are no longer in a relationship and have no contact with one another.

Jones testified that both Hearne and the child's mother have completed some but not all of their court-ordered service plan requirements, a situation Barkley voiced concern over being that the case is several months in.

Jones, in answer to questions from David Houston, Hearne's attorney, said Hearne has passed his recent drug tests. In answer to questions from the mother's attorney, Toni Driver, Jones said that Hearne tested positive for marijuana in November.

Jones said yes when asked by Houston if the department initiate home studies several of Hearne's relatives in relation to possible placement of the child.

Jones expressed concerns over the fact that the mother missed recent drug test appointments. The mother testified that icy conditions from Winter Storm Uri prevented her from making one appointment and that she didn't receive a text regarding the other because she lost power at her house for several days and her phone's battery went dead. The mother answered "Absolutely" when asked if she was willing to take a drug test within the next couple of days.

Jones also expressed concerns about the stability and permanency of the mother's housing situation and said she would need to see the results of a drug test before making a formal recommendation on the mother's continued visitation rights.

Barkley agreed and kept the mother's current visitation schedule in place contingent on successful submission of urine analysis and hair follicle drug tests.

Barkley kept previous orders regarding Hearne in place.

"No contact and no visitation until further orders of this court," Barkley said. "It would actually require the criminal court to release the conditions of his bond and then it would have to come to me and I would have to make that approval."

Barkley scheduled the next permanency hearing in the matter for 1:30 p.m. June 28 and final trial to determine custody for the child for 9 a.m. July 30.

