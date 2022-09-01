Injured Kenmore man dies after being found by Lacey Police near hotel on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old Kenmore man died after being found injured near a hotel by Lacey Police officers on Tuesday.

The Lacey Police Department announced the death and called on the public to share more information in a Wednesday evening news release.

Witnesses called 911 to report a physical disturbance and a man lying in the parking lot behind a hotel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, according to the release. Police say they responded to the scene at about 9:26 p.m. and found the man unconscious with head injuries.

The man later died from his injuries after medics transported him to Providence St. Peter Hospital, per the release.

Witnesses reportedly told police two men involved in the alleged disturbance left the scene in a gray Toyota Camry with temporary license plates.

The release does not describe the nature of the decedent’s injuries or the events leading up to the alleged disturbance. More details may be shared as they become available, the release says.

The investigation is being led by Lacey Police detectives. Anyone with information to share can call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.