Injured male found along Charlotte road on Christmas has died. CMPD says it was homicide

The victim of Charlotte’s second homicide of the Christmas weekend was discovered at 8 a.m. Sunday, when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were led to a body on the side of the road.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

Investigators say a male was found in the 2900 block of Beard Road in northeast Charlotte. The area is largely wooded, north of the intersection of Mallard Creek Road and the Interstate 485 Inner Loop.

The victim had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured man was found in the 2900 block of Beard Road in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says. Street View image from March 2019. © 2022 Google

He was taken to a hospital by Medic ambulance and died later that day. Investigators have not said if there is a suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Charlotte’s other holiday weekend killing was reported at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Christmas Eve, when 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez was found fatally shot in the SouthPark area, CMPD said.

A suspect, Danny Earl McGowan, was found at the scene, police said. He has been charged with murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, CMPD said.

