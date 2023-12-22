Injured Mount Pleasant officer returns home via law enforcement escort
A Mount Pleasant officer who was struck by a vehicle while in pursuit of a suspect has been released from the hospital.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
A fresh read on the Fed's preferred inflation measure could prompt a rethink of the rate-cut bets driving stocks' rally.
We explain why Apple had to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 this Christmas.
First drive reviews of the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima and Levante V8 Ultima, the final Maseratis to boast V8 engines.
Mike Williams died in September after he sustained a head injury during an incident at a construction site.
Safely glance at directions with this easy-to-install gizmo that swivels and extends: 'Has made my commute safer.' Get it in time with Prime!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Moscow Polytechnic University have revealed the Amber, said to be a wholly Russian electric vehicle, but netizens were quick to mock its appearance.
The 2024 Nissan Pathfinder may not be a best seller or earn the highest ratings, but it's definitely worth a look.
The 2024 Subaru WRX gains a new trim level called TR, additional standard features across the board, and a higher base price.
Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.
The next generation of Apple’s CarPlay interface has been previewed in luxury cars made by Porsche and Aston Martin.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
Save over 60% on this handy holder that keeps your phone secure while you're working out, gardening or even just cleaning the house.
A report says there will be a production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74 in the first half of 2026 called 'N74,' still an FCEV, and only 100 to be built.
New data from the Conference Board released on Tuesday shows consumers haven't felt this good about the path forward for stocks in more than two years.
Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.
Vizio has released a software update for its Home platform across all current models in its lineup, which makes the new interface respond faster than before.