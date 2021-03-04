UPDATE: Injured officer back home following Tuesday altercation
Mar. 3—An officer is back home after being injured in a Tuesday night altercation with an alleged intoxicated man.
McAlester Police Officer Kyle Sharp received a dislocated shoulder in the incident and was recovering from home Wednesday, according to McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod.
"He is home today," Hearod said Wednesday. "They released him from the emergency room last night."
The police chief said Sharp was expected to receive further testing on the shoulder Wednesday to check for any additional damage.
MPD Det. Lt. Preston Rodgers identified the suspect in the altercation as 37-year-old BJ Mahoney.
Rodgers said Sharp was dispatched around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday night to the area of North Katy Street and West Rock Avenue in McAlester to do a welfare check on a man lying in the street.
"Patrolman Kyle Sharp was dispatched to the call and he arrived on scene and made contact with a man in the road who appeared to be under the influence," Rodgers said.
According to Rodgers, the altercation began after Sharp made contact with Mahoney.
Mahoney was taken into custody at the scene after additional officers arrived to assist, Rodgers said.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said Mahoney was to be charged Wednesday with felony assault and battery on a police officer and misdemeanor public intoxication.
Jail records show Mahoney was being held Wednesday morning with no bond.