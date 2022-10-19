Injured Oklahoma County deputy gives update on his recovery

Deputy Mark Johns of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says prayer, and the support of the community and his wife have gotten him through the beginning of a long recovery process following being shot in the line of duty on Aug. 22.

Johns and Sgt. Bobby Swartz were attempting to deliver an eviction notice when a suspect opened fire on them and Deputies Brett Price and Melody Norton. Johns and Swartz were both shot during the incident and transferred to an area hospital, where Swartz died.

A range of emotions and life changing injuries

Johns said his immediate emotion following the shooting was anger, before transitioning to fear that his life would end.

More:'Still trying to heal': House-building nonprofit honors fallen deputy with home dedication

"I think that's the most anger I've ever experienced. I was mad because he outsmarted me. He came at me from a position that I wasn't expecting," Johns said of the shooting.

"I just prayed to God that he wouldn't let me die."

Johns was shot twice, with both rounds entering his body in the "upper groin area." Johns said one round fragmented and the other hit his magazine pouches, which exploded, redirecting the bullet.

"It redirected it straight down and it hit my femoral artery and wound up in my bladder," he said.

Johns said because the bullet hit his femoral artery, emergency medical personnel had to use QuikClot, a specialized gauze that helps to control excessive bleeding by creating a clot, in order to prevent him from bleeding out.

"Once they put that QuikClot in you, then they have to go in and dig it out," Johns said. "They had to dig rather deep on both sides to remove all of that and I've got a couple of really nice scars from it and of course a couple of bullet holes."

Johns also dislocated his right shoulder during the incident. He popped it back into place in the field, fearing his dominant hand would be out of use if a gunfight ensued.

An outpouring of support

Johns said the recovery process is "the hardest thing he's ever done" in his life and is something he couldn't do without the overwhelming amount of support he has received, especially from his wife, Melissa.

Story continues

"I am not a hero. I did what hopefully any officer would have done in my situation," Johns said. "Melissa Johns is my hero and always will be."

Prayers and kindness Johns has received, both from other law enforcement and the community at large, beginning outside the hospital and continuing even now as he works on his recovery, are another source of encouragement.

Deputy Mark Johns takes a moment to gather himself while talking about his partner and friend, Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Swartz died and Johns was injured when the men were shot while serving an eviction notice in August.

"Thank you to everyone. I received letters from people all over the United States," he said. "The support was just, it's unbelievable."

The long road ahead

Johns continues to do physical therapy and doesn't plan to let anything keep him from returning to work.

"I want to come back to work. This is my job, I've been doing this job for over 30 years and this is all I know to do," he said. "Being a police officer is my life."

More:In the line of fire: Oklahoma law officers face unexpected dangers every day

Johns has worked as a motorcycle officer, detective, member of fugitive task forces, serving warrants for violent felonies, on tactical teams and more.

"Being a cop, you know that the possibility of being shot is out there. You never know when evil is going to pop it's head up and that's what happened on this day," he said.

The alleged gunman, Benjamin Plank, 35, is suspected of shooting at deputies from inside a property in southwest Oklahoma City as they tried to serve him with an eviction notice. He then led law enforcement on a chase through the city that ended at Tinker Air Force Base.

He was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. Plank could face the death penalty if convicted on the first-degree murder charge. He remains in the Oklahoma County jail awaiting trial. His next scheduled appearance in court is set for Nov. 14.

If the case goes to trial, Johns could be called to testify, along with Norton and Price. Johns said, in honor of Swartz, he will see everything, including his recovery, through to the end.

"I think about Bobby every day," he said. "I know Bobby would tell me, 'Hey, suck it up and get back in the saddle,' and that's what I'm going to do. I'm not going to let this get me down. It's not going to drag me through the mud. I'm going to fight this all the way to the end. You can count on that."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County deputy shot in August talks about recovery, healing