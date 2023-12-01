Injured Rushed to Hospital in Khan Yunis After Strikes Resume

Injured Gaza residents were rushed to the hospital in Khan Yunis after Israel resumed airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early on Friday, December 1.

Footage published by Palestinian outlet Msdr News shows ambulances pulling up to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Several strikes hit the area near Nasser Hospital, Palestinian outlet Wafa reported on Friday morning. Gaza hospitals were overwhelmed as injured people streamed in on Friday, according to reports. Credit: Msdr News via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHATTER]