Injured suspect identified in Clearcreek Twp. chase

Jun. 12—Clearcreek Twp. police said they have identified a suspect who was injured earlier this week jumping out of a minivan that was believed to have been in involved in several thefts from vehicles in township parks in the region.

The injured suspect was one of four suspects in a minivan that police were chasing Tuesday night, requiring the assistance of an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter and multiple police dogs.

While two suspects remain at large, Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said one of the suspects who jumped out of a moving minivan and struck the pavement on Bunnell Hill Road, remains in "life-threatening" condition at Kettering Medical Center. When medics and police found him bleeding and unconscious, the suspect had no identification on his person.

Terrill said late Friday afternoon that the injured suspect was identified as Larry Williams of Waterboro, S.C. He said Williams was identified by the tattoos on his body. Police have been working to identify the suspect and notify his family about the seriousness of his injuries.

Terrill said Williams underwent surgery this week to relieve swelling in his brain.

Police are close to identifying the two suspects who remain at-large, Terrill said.

The other suspect who jumped from the minivan sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Kettering Medical Center before being taken to the Warren County Jail.

Terrill said the suspect in custody is Victor Boyd, 28, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Boyd was arraigned Thursday in Warren County Court on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He remains in jail under a $25,000 bond. Boyd is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Terrill said additional charges are pending against Boyd. If the hospitalized suspect should die from his injuries, Boyd could face additional elevated charges such as manslaughter.

The other two suspects in the minivan bailed out after they came up to the roundabout construction area at Bunnell Hill and Red Lion-Five Points roads, Terrill said. After the last two suspects jumped from the moving minivan, it struck a car in a nearby driveway, he said.