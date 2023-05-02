Injured teen left behind after people crash stolen car into school bus, WI cops say

A 15-year-old Wisconsin boy is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the stolen car he was riding in crashed into the back of a school bus, Milwaukee police say and news outlets reported.

The crash happened at 8:54 a.m. on May 1, outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, on the city’s northwest side, Milwaukee police said in a news release.

Moments before the collision, a white Kia is seen swerving down the street, while individuals hang out of the windows, video obtained by WTMJ shows. But the driver seems to suddenly lose control and the Kia slams into the back of a stopped school bus with enough force to briefly lift it into the air, the video shows.

The people got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran from the scene, leaving behind a 15-year-old member of the group who had life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The 15-year-old fell out of the Kia and was dragged, WTMJ reported.

An 11-year-old boy who was on the bus was also taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Therese Nelson saw the Kia driving recklessly while she was dropping off her child at the school and was on the phone with 911 when the crash happened, WISN reported.

“It’s scary. Very scary. Because this isn’t the first time I’ve seen reckless driving in this area during school hours,” Nelson said. “Stupidity. It’s sad, but it’s stupidity. They messed around and they found out.”

Police are searching for the individuals involved. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police department at 414-935-7360.

