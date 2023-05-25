Injured woman on the run after tossing drugs at Ga. prison, hitting officer with car, sheriff says

A man is arrested and a woman is still on the run after she was accused of ramming into a prison vehicle Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Habersham County deputies said Laticia Erika Perry, 28, and Devonte Jenkins, 26, of Dalton, threw drugs over a gate at Lee Arrendale State Prison near Alto, Georgia.

Authorities said the 2008 Lexus RX driven by Perry had no lights on when the prison guard attempted to stop the car to investigate a suspected contraband drop at the prison fence.

Officials said, when the duo got blocked, Perry struck Corrections Ofc. William Edgar Hitchcock with her Lexus, hitting him in his leg, then ramming the Ford F150 prison truck before driving off.

When the Lexus stopped working, Perry began to run on foot.

In a Facebook post shared by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, and Georgia State Patrol could be seen searching for Perry and Jenkins.

Authorities said, a few hours later, Jenkins was arrested around 1 p.m. near the Cornelia and Baldwin city limits.

According to Habersham County officials, it’s believed that Perry may be injured. She was last seen in Shore Circle and Mt. Zion Connector area.

Hitchcock did suffer minor injuries during the incident but was not taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Jenkins is behind bars at the Habersham County Detention Center. He’s currently charged with possession of prohibited items by a state inmate, bringing contraband across guard lines, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

Charges are pending for Perry.

Anyone who knows Perry’s whereabouts is urged to contact Habersham County Dispatch at 706-778-3911.

