Injuries will keep some top Kansas City Chiefs out of Sunday’s game at L.A. Chargers

The Chiefs will sit some starters for Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers in order to rest them for the playoffs.

Others won’t play because of injury.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice will miss his first game this season because of a hamstring injury. He leads all Chiefs wide receivers with 79 receptions and 938 yards.

Another Chiefs receiver, Kadarius Toney, is out with a hip injury. Toney has missed the Chiefs’ last two games.

Chiefs top cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also will miss his first game this season to rest a hamstring injury, and tackle Donovan Smith will miss his fifth straight game as he recovers from a neck injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier this week that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t play Sunday, with backup Blaine Gabbert getting the start in his place. Other starters are likely to sit out the game because the Chiefs have clinched the AFC’s No. 3 seed in the NFL playoffs, which begin the following week.