Injuries to man found in park bathroom self-inflicted

Feb. 8—Authorities determined injuries to the man whose body was discovered in a restroom at Norris Park last year were self-inflicted.

The body of 21-year-old Kenneth Tyler Scott was discovered by two women with Tahlequah Parks and Recreation on Dec. 9. Police Chief Nate King said authorities believe the incident took place between 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, and 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.

"Preliminary reports from the State Medical Examiner's Office indicate injuries sustained were self-induced," said King. "After an exhaustive investigation by the Tahlequah Police Department with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the incident is no longer considered a homicide."

King said they are still awaiting the final report from the ME's Office.

People speculated that Scott was either homeless, or killed by someone who is homeless. Issues were raised over the summer in regard to the homeless congregating at the city parks, and King has addressed those issues several times.

In light of the discovery, area residents were asked if that incident would affect whether they continue to visit the park. Several said there needs to be more lighting in the park and Mayor Sue Catron said the city and Tahlequah Public Works Authority received a grant to upgrade the city's lighting to LED.

Residents also suggested someone should specifically be designated to lock and unlock the bathroom doors, instead of having automatic locks.

The bathrooms are armed with automatic magnet locks wherein the doors are set to unlock at 8 a.m. and lock at 8 p.m.