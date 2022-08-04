Morris residents asked to ‘shelter in place’ follwing shooting at Morris apartment complex, officials say

One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in far southwest Morris, according to a city spokesperson and law enforcement sources.

The situation was unfolding at a large apartment complex in the 400 block of Twilight Drive — about 68 miles southwest of Chicago — where there is an “active incident,” according to a Morris police dispatcher and the source.

One victim was taken to a hospital but no further information was released, said Stan Knudson, spokesperson with the City of Morris. SWAT officers responded to the scene, according to a source.

“The suspect is at large, we have a very active scene here and a lot of support from surrounding law enforcement searching for the suspect,” Knudson said. “We’re asking residents to shelter in place and lock their doors and be vigilant.”

Knudson said the situation was not an active shooting scene and “it’s believed to be domestic at this point but, again, those details are just emerging.”

No deaths have been reported, according to Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.