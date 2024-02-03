Injuries reported in ‘serious’ Murfreesboro crash involving bicyclists

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A “serious” injury crash involving a car and a group of bicyclists in under investigation in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the crash took place at the corner of Joe Knight Drive on Saturday, Feb. 3.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At this time, crews have closed the outbound lanes of Medical Center Parkway between Thompson Lane and Arnhart Drive.

Authorities reported at least two bicyclists sustained injuries in the crash. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Additional details were not immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.