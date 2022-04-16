Injuries reported after shooting at Columbiana Mall in Columbia suburb

A shooting at a Columbia area shopping mall injured several people, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The police department said shots were fired at the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

In later updates on the police department's Twitter page, the department told people who were sheltering inside the mall to wait for officers to escort them outside.

People who were evacuated can be reunited with family members at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

South Carolina Law Enforcement agents responded to a shots-fired call at the mall to assist local police and other agencies, said Renée Wunderlich, a spokeswoman for the state agency.

Columbia police said they are working on a release with additional details.

