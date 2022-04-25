NEW INFO: 1 arrested in stabbing, brawl at Kings Island Camp Cedar

A Texas man is facing a felonious assault charge after a large fight and stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar Saturday night.

“The Sheriff’s Office was called to the camp ground for a large fight involving several individuals with injuries, including a stabbing. This call prompted a large police response from several jurisdictions,” the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “After securing the scene, Deputies quickly identified one person stabbed with non-life threating injuries and four other individuals with minor injuries.”

>> Cincinnati Zoo moves at-risk birds indoors to protect from avian flu

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail.

Tudor Lazar

The five people who were hurt were taken to a local hospital and have been released.

>> Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s offer to buy company

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement,” Kings Island said in a statement. Camp Cedar operates separately from the amusement park.

The sheriff’s office said while the investigation is still ongoing, they don’t believe there will be any additional charges or arrests in the case.



































