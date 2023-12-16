With injury concerns, Dolphins make practice squad elevations for Jets game

Amid myriad injury concerns, the Dolphins elevated rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets.

The availability of several players is up in the air. Miami previously ruled out two players — right guard Robert Hunt and safety DeShon Elliott — and nine players are questionable to play, headlined by wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

It’s the first elevation of the season for Bonner and the second for Evans.

Bonner, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, could make his NFL debut on Sunday. His elevation could be a sign that safety Jevon Holland will not play because of a knee injury. If so, Elijah Campbell, normally a special teams ace, would start alongside Brandon Jones, and Bonner would likely take some of his special teams snaps.

Evans’ elevation comes as rookie running back De’Von Achane is questionable to play because of a toe injury.

The Dolphins did not elevate an offensive lineman, which means that Terron Armstead and Liam Eichenberg, listed as questionable, will likely play on Sunday. If Eichenberg is active, he is the favorite to start at center in the aftermath of Connor Williams’ season-ending ACL tear. Jonotthan Harrison, who signed with the team on Wednesday, would back up Eichenberg.

Miami also downgraded rookie running back Chris Brooks to out for Sunday’s game. Brooks was designated to return from injured reserve and his 21-day practice window closes on Tuesday. If the Dolphins do not active Brooks to the 53-man roster by then, he will be out for the rest of the season.