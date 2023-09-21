Injury count rises to 10 following Russian missile strike on Cherkasy hotel

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on a hotel in the center of the city of Cherkasy on Sept. 21 has increased from seven to ten, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

The number of injured was confirmed as of 8:40 a.m., while a search and rescue operation at the scene of the missile strike continues. According to the head of the Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, there may have been 23 people in the hotel.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that ten people had been evacuated from the site of the attack, while another man was rescued from the rubble.

The Russian military attacked the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy in a massive strike during the night of Sept. 20-21. According to authorities, a warhead from a Russian missile hit a hotel in the city center.

Trade pavilions also caught fire, the authorities said.

Russia fired 43 cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, with 36 being shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems, the Ukrainian Air Force reported in the morning on Sept. 21.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine